Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Is Launching A New $1.25 Billion Private Equity Fund

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global is raising $1.25 billion for its sixth private-equity fund Bloomberg reports.



And some of the cash pile – $80 million to be exact – has reportedly already been used to enlarge the firm’s stake in Facebook.

Prior to this new investment, Tiger Global purchased a 1% stake in the social networking giant with $164 million from its fifth fund (between December ’09 and June last year).

This sixth fund has already gathered $1 billion, with another $250 million to come in the next month, Bloomberg reports.

Coleman founded Tiger Global – a Julian Robertson-seeed Tiger Cub hedge fund – in 2001, and having been a tech analyst at Tiger Management for three years it’s no surprise he has since successfully invested in an array of tech companies including Google, LinkedIn and Zynga.

Tiger Global is also invested in Digital Sky Technologies – the notable Russian stakeholder in Facebook, which increased its stake in the Zuckerberg machine earlier this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.