Tiger Global Increased Its Stake In Apple And LinkedIn And Reveals How Many Shares Of Facebook It Owns

Tiger Global Management, which invested in Facebook when it was still a private company, just released its 13F regulatory filing.



For the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, Tiger Global Management had 1,958,448 shares in Facebook, the SEC filing shows.

Hedge funds don’t have to disclose their holdings in private companies. Facebook debuted as a publicly traded company back in May.

The filing shows that Tiger Global massively increased its stake in LinkedIn in the quarter. For Q2, the hedge fund had 3,321,335 million shares in LinkedIn compared with 300,000 in the previous quarter.

The hedge fund also up its stake in Apple disclosing 1,400,000 shares compared with 1,225,000 in the first quarter.

