The Fabulous Life Of Chase Coleman: The World's Most Profitable Hedge Funder In 2011

Charles Payson Coleman III, who goes by “Chase,” was born into so-called “old money” and he’s made himself quite a bit of new money as well.



The 36 year-old hedge fund manager ran 2011’s most profitable hedge fund amid volatile markets and economic turmoil, according to Bloomberg Markets Magazine.

His so-called “Tiger cub” Tiger Global long/short equity fund, which is also managed by Feroz Dewan with approximately $6 billion AUM, had an astonishing 2011 total return of 45%, according to the report.

What’s more is the young hedge fund manager surpassed a field of veteran hedge funders such as John Paulson, Ken Griffin, Robert Mercer and Peter Brown.

There’s no denying it. Coleman, who lives in a swanky Manhattan apartment and is married to a wealthy and attractive blonde, has lived a more privileged life than others, but he’s made stellar returns with the things he’s been given.

