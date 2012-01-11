The Fabulous Life Of Chase Coleman: The World's Most Profitable Hedge Funder In 2011

Charles Payson Coleman III, who goes by “Chase,” was born into so-called “old money” and he’s made himself quite a bit of new money as well.

The 36 year-old hedge fund manager ran 2011’s most profitable hedge fund amid volatile markets and economic turmoil, according to Bloomberg Markets Magazine.

His so-called “Tiger cub” Tiger Global long/short equity fund, which is also managed by Feroz Dewan with approximately $6 billion AUM, had an astonishing 2011 total return of 45%, according to the report.

What’s more is the young hedge fund manager surpassed a field of veteran hedge funders such as John Paulson, Ken Griffin, Robert Mercer and Peter Brown.

There’s no denying it.  Coleman, who lives in a swanky Manhattan apartment and is married to a wealthy and attractive blonde, has lived a more privileged life than others, but he’s made stellar returns with the things he’s been given.

Coleman grew up in one of America's wealthiest zip codes.

Coleman was raised in Glen Head, an affluent area on New York's Long Island.

His father is a corporate attorney and his mother is an interior designer.

Coleman's father is a partner at corporate law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP in New York, Bloomberg Markets reported. His mother owns an interior design business.

Fun Fact: Coleman is a descendant of Peter Stuyvesant, the last Dutch governor of New York.

You might remember from history class, that Stuyvesant is the man who built the wall that Wall Street is named after.

He went to boarding school in Massachusetts.

He went to elite prep school Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts.

And then to the same college as his grandfather.

Coleman, who played on the lacrosse team, graduated from Williams College in 1997 with a degree in Spanish and Economics.

After leaving Williams, he became a Tiger.

After graduation, he went to work as a tech analyst for legendary hedge fund manager Julian Robertson at Tiger Management.

Coleman had a connection to the firm -- he grew up with Robertson's son Spencer.

Robertson closed Tiger Management in 2000 and gave Coleman, who was 25 at the time, $25 million to manage.

The tech analyst named his fund Tiger Technology Management, which he later changed to Tiger Global.

He's done a lot with Robertson's investment.

According to Bloomberg Markets, Coleman has built a $10 billion firm.

Much of this is because of his early investments in Internet companies such as Facebook and Zynga, the report said.

He has a stellar resume as well.

Here's a shot of his fund's latest 13F regulatory filing.

As for his personal life, 7 years ago he married a pretty blonde named Stephanie Ercklentz.

The couple was married in 2005 at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach.

She comes from money, too.

His wife, the daughter of Mai Hallingby-Harrison and Enno Ercklentz Jr., was featured in the Johnson & Johnson heir Jamie Johnson's documentary 'Born Rich.'

Her grandfather, Enno Ercklentz, was a German banker who became CEO of a chemical company after moving to the U.S. in 1926, according to the Bloomberg Markets' report citing his obituary.

Now they live in a lavish apartment.

The couple paid $36.5 million for two apartments in a building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, the report said.

With the money that he's earned, Coleman has become an important supporter of the Republican party.

He's a supporter of the Republican Party.

Coleman donated $30,800 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and he's given at least $5,000 to Republican frontrunner Mitt Romney, the report said.

It all sounds fabulous, but just like anyone, he's had his up and his downs.

According to Bloomberg Markets, Coleman's Tiger Global fund was up 45% total return in 2011.

His worst performance years were 2008 and 2009. He lost 26% in 2008.

