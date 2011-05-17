Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Makes Huge Statement, Dumping Cable, While Buying Amazon, Netflix, And Apple

Chase Coleman’s hedge fund Tiger Global is out with his latest 13-F detailing his moves in the first quarter.



Bought:

— Apple: Bought ~$120 million worth (282,796 shares). Now holds ~$493 million.

— Netflix: Bought ~$200 million (832,000 shares). Now holds ~$200 million.

— Amazon: Bought: 410,00 shares. Now holds 1.4 million shares.

Sold:

— Liberty Global: sold (182,000 shares). Now holds 6,483,000 shares.

— Liberty Media Corp: sold ~$20 million (887,738 shares). Now holds 2,683,800 shares.

— Cablevision sold ~$20 million (619,000 shares). Now holds 5,688,344 shares.

— DIRECTV sold ~$70 million (2,497,500 shares). Now holds 3,827,900 shares.

Is he making a statement? Buying a bunch of new media companies, while dumping cable… certainly looks like it.

For more coverage of the latest hedge fund moves, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.