NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe took advantage of Daytona 500 rain delay and drove to Panda Express still in his fire suit

NASCAR stopped the Daytona 500 after just 14 laps due to lightning.

Driver Chase Briscoe got hungry during the extended delay and drove to Panda Express.

Briscoe was photographed still in his racing fire suit.

The Daytona 500 got off to a rocky start, but one driver took advantage of the unexpected delay in an unexpected way.

After a huge wreck on Lap 14 involving 16 cars led to a red flag, NASCAR extended the delay due to rain and lightning.

While you might think the last thing a driver would want to do when they are about to drive nearly 500 more miles is drive somewhere, Chase Briscoe decided the delay would be a good time to go get some fast food.

During the break, Marissa Briscoe shared a photo of her husband in a Panda Express drive-thru, ordering food, and still wearing his racing fire suit.

Luckily, Briscoe did not have to drive far.

According to Google Maps, the Panda Express is just across the street from the racetrack.

