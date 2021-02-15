NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe took advantage of Daytona 500 rain delay and drove to Panda Express still in his fire suit

- NASCAR stopped the Daytona 500 after just 14 laps due to lightning.
- Driver Chase Briscoe got hungry during the extended delay and drove to Panda Express.
- Briscoe was photographed still in his racing fire suit.
The Daytona 500 got off to a rocky start, but one driver took advantage of the unexpected delay in an unexpected way.
After a huge wreck on Lap 14 involving 16 cars led to a red flag, NASCAR extended the delay due to rain and lightning.
While you might think the last thing a driver would want to do when they are about to drive nearly 500 more miles is drive somewhere, Chase Briscoe decided the delay would be a good time to go get some fast food.
During the break, Marissa Briscoe shared a photo of her husband in a Panda Express drive-thru, ordering food, and still wearing his racing fire suit.
Rain delays ???? pic.twitter.com/NKvngAEj1b
— Marissa Briscoe (@MarissaBriscoe_) February 14, 2021
Luckily, Briscoe did not have to drive far.
According to Google Maps, the Panda Express is just across the street from the racetrack.
