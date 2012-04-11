CHARTS: Why Obamacare Adds Hundreds Of Billions To The Deficit

Photo: BarackObamadotcom

The Mercatus centre’s Charles Blahous has just launched a frontal assault on Obamacare, by releasing a study showing that the health-care reform is very unlikely to reduce government spending on health-care. More likely it is going to blow an enormous hole in the budget, and increase deficits by over $500 billion dollars.



His basic argument boils down to a few points.

1) The original budget estimates were too optimistic.

2) Historically Congress tends to get rid of the cost-cutting and increase the spending in these kinds of bills, and they already are doing that.

