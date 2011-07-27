Meanwhile, Here's How Your House Is Doing When priced In Gold

Sharelynx puts up these two charts showing how much gold and silver it requires to buy an average priced home in the US graphed from 1963 to 2011.



The 174 ounces of gold required today is far less than the 840 ounces needed in 2001.

Photo: Sharelynx

And today’s 6,295 ounces of silver, far less than the 54,000 ounces needed in 2004.

Photo: Sharelynx

