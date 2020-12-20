12 charts show the wild ride US employment took in 2020 — and just how far we still have to go to recover

Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise/Getty Images A server clears a table as patrons dine outdoors at Gloria’s Cocina Mexicana restaurant in California on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Although the year started with a low unemployment rate of 3.5% in February alongside steady job growth, the coronavirus pandemic quickly changed the employment situation of millions of Americans.

The US lost 22 million jobs in the spring, but only 12.3 million jobs have been added since then.

The following 12 charts based on data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics and the Department of Labour highlight the labour market in 2020.

The pandemic has had a devastating toll on millions of Americans this year, putting many families in difficult financial situations.

Lockdowns, pandemic-related closures, and the spread of the disease itself have put millions of Americans out of work and uncertain about when they will find a new job. Millions of households are behind on rent and at risk of eviction, with some experiencing food insecurity for the first time. Businesses across the entire economy are struggling to stay afloat.

The US lost around 22 million jobs in the spring. Although around half of the jobs have been added back as of November, recovery in the labour market has been slowing. Over 10.7 million Americans are still unemployed, around double the number of people out of work in February.

State lockdowns and restrictions early in the pandemic led to the closure of non-essential businesses. As a result, a record 11.4 million people were laid off in March. Some retailers and restaurants filed for bankruptcy this year as they struggled to stay afloat, like J.Crew and FoodFirst Global Restaurants. And looking ahead, some companies are looking to make job cuts as they struggle financially. For instance, Disney recently announced a round of layoffs of 32,000 workers next year due to revenue loss.

Additionally, a majority of small businesses reported that the pandemic has negatively impacted their firms. Per Census data, 30.7% of small businesses in the Small Business Pulse Survey said the pandemic has caused a large negative effect to their business. The accommodation and food services, education services, and arts and entertainment business sectors were especially hard-hit according to that survey. And almost 100,000 businesses have permanently closed so far as a result of the pandemic.

The extra $US600 in unemployment benefits and the $US1,200 per person stimulus checks from the CARES Act this spring helped some Americans financially. But, more Americans fell below the poverty line in the summer after that extra federal aid expired.

Some Americans were disproportionately hit more than others by the pandemic, such as women and non-white workers. Within industries, recovery has not been equal, where sectors that pay less than others, such as certain parts of the leisure and hospitality industry, have been affected by business closures and a decline in demand amid the pandemic.

And the road to recovery in the US will likely take years. Moody’s Analytics predicts it will take four years to recover from the millions of jobs lost in March and April.

But there is hope on the horizon, as vaccines are starting to be approved and have already distributed to some healthcare workers.

As we head into next year with hopes of job recovery and a successful roll out of the vaccines, Insider looked back at changes in unemployment and employment during 2020:

The US lost 22 million jobs in the spring, and in each month since June, the number of jobs added has been less than the previous month.

The US lost a record 20.8 million jobs in April as businesses tried to adjust to pandemic-related lockdowns and temporary closures. After the US economy shed 22.2 million jobs in March and April, the country saw job gains in each month since, but has only recovered around half of the jobs lost.

June had the highest monthly gain, at 4.8 million jobs added, when some businesses started to reopen per The New York Times. Job gains have been slow since then, and only 245,000 jobs were added in November. This makes the total number of nonfarm jobs in November 142.6 million, 9.8 million less than the level in February.

“The slowdown is hugely problematic for those people who are not able to get work, but also just for the recovery itself,” Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, told Insider.

Gould said that there needs to be more money not only to help Americans be able to pay for food and bills, but to stimulate the economy.

“When [people] don’t spend money in the economy, there’s much slower job growth because they’re not buying goods or services, and therefore more people don’t have to be hired to produce those goods or provide those services,” Gould said.

Some companies are still announcing layoffs and furloughs as businesses still deal with the pandemic’s effects. This includes WarnerMedia, which announced job cuts on October 8, and United Airlines, which cut 13,000 jobs on October 1. The Wall Street Journal in October noted that jobs gains have slowed as some layoffs have turned permanent.

The labour force participation rate dropped to 60.2% in April and hasn’t changed much since rising to 61.5% in June.

The labour force participation rate, which shows the share of the US civilian population who are either working or actively looking for work, dropped to levels not seen in decades. The rate dropped from 62.7% in March to 60.2% in April, the lowest since January 1973, as previously reported by Business Insider.

Business Insider notes that this low rate may have been a reflection of people on layoffs who did not have to actively look for work while receiving the expanded unemployment benefits.

This means that not only is the number of people out of work increasing, but there is a higher share of Americans who have entirely stopped working or just stopped looking for work.

The rate increased in June again as lockdowns started to ease, but has not changed much since then. The rate in November was 61.5%, the same as the rate in June. The last time labour force participation was this low was in June 1976.

Initial unemployment claims skyrocketed in the spring and have since come down but are still much higher than historical norms.

Initial unemployment claims, or the number of people filing jobless claims for the first time, spiked in the spring, reaching a historically high peak the week ending April 4 at 6.2 million initial claims. The seasonally-adjusted claim of 6.6 million for that week is about 10 times higher than the previous seasonally-adjusted record of 695,000 in October 1982.

Per the latest unemployment claims report, in the week ending December 12, the number of seasonally-adjusted claims was at a 14-week high, worse than economists had predicted.

Heidi Shierholz, an economist at EPI, wrote in a blog post that another round of $US600 in extra unemployment benefits would help create or save 3.3 million jobs per analysis by EPI’s Elise Gould and Josh Bivens.

“To get the economy back on track in a reasonable timeframe, policymakers should pass roughly $US3 trillion in fiscal support, with the first $US2 trillion hitting the economy between now and mid-2022 and, to avoid a fiscal cliff that causes unemployment to drift back up after that, another $US1 trillion over the following couple of years,” Shierholz wrote in a blog post about the latest unemployment claims.

Gould also said more policy action is needed to aid the millions of Americans as the pandemic and its economic effects continue.

“People are exhausting their unemployment insurance benefits every week. If policy makers don’t act, there’s going to be 12 million more people that have exhausted their benefits on December 26 in just less than 10 days now,” Gould said.

The headline unemployment rate peaked this year in April at 14.7%, but the underemployment rate also shows just how much Americans were affected by the pandemic.

The unemployment rate skyrocketed by more than 10 percentage points in April, from 4.4% in March to 14.7% before steadily declining to 6.7% in November, still about double the 3.5% rate in February.

But other labour market measures besides the main unemployment rate can give a better understanding of the employment status of Americans.

A more expansive measure from the Bureau of Labour Statistics often referred to as underemployment gives another picture of the state of the labour market. This figure includes not only those who are unemployed, but also marginally-attached workers who want a job but haven’t been actively seeking one, and employees who are working part-time but want full-time work.

Using this U-6 figure from BLS, the underemployment rate shows a similar spike and decline that is seen in the unemployment rate. However, the underemployment rate in November is 5.3 percentage points higher than the unemployment rate and was above 20% in April.

Additionally, the number of permanent job losers has also been gradually growing amid the pandemic and stands at 3.7 million in November, but is not as high as the 6.8 million seen at its peak in the Great Recession.

The employment-to-population ratio dropped this year to the lowest ratio since this figure was first recorded in 1948.

Another measure beyond the unemployment rate that shows the employment situation of Americans is the employment-to-population ratio.

“The employment-to-population ratio is a really important measure because a lot of people have left the labour force because of the pandemic, because there’s no opportunities, because they’re trying to protect their health. So the unemployment rate doesn’t accurately measure the kind of economic pain,” Gould said.

This ratio dropped to 51.3% in April, the lowest level since this figure was first recorded. This means that only about half of working-age Americans had a job. As of November, the employment-to-population ratio is 57.3%, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than in February.

When looking at this figure among racial groups, Black Americans have the lowest ratio. Before the pandemic, the ratio for Black Americans was 59.4% , and was 54.1% in November. Among white, Black, and Hispanic or Latino working-eligible Americans, Hispanic or Latino Americans had the highest ratio in November at 59.9%.

The unemployment rate for women has been higher than men for most of 2020, but those rates have reversed since October.

Women have been especially negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, making up a large share of the jobs that have been hardest hit or are considered essential. This includes jobs like teachers, hospital workers, and beauty or nail salon workers. The pandemic and attendant lockdowns has also been especially hard for working mothers who have taken on more child care responsibilities in the age of virtual education.

“With virtual school happening, a lot of the burden falls on mothers,” Gould said. “They have been pushed out essentially of the labour force because they have to take care of their children. That burden has disproportionately fallen on women historically, and now is no exception.”

About four times as many women than men left the workforce in September. Some women left due to the difficulties of balancing child care demands and work amid school closures.

As seen in the chart, unemployment rates for women and men were about the same before the gap widened in April. The unemployment rate for men reached single digits in July, a month earlier than for women. Right now, the unemployment rate for women is lower than that of men.

Non-white workers had higher unemployment rates throughout this year, and recovery has especially been hard for Black men.

While women overall have been disproportionately affected,Insider previously reported that BIPOC women have been especially negatively impacted by the pandemic. In one LeanIn survey of over 2,600 workers, Black women were more likely to say they were laid off than white men because of the pandemic.

All racial groups saw a spike in unemployment in the spring but some were hit harder than others and are still seeing higher rates. Hispanic and Latina women had the highest unemployment rate in April, reaching almost 20% before gradually declining to 8.1% in November.

The unemployment rate for Black men is still high, at 11.2% in November, only 4.9 percentage points lower than the rate in April.

Gould said that improvement has been slow for Black men even after the horrific April jobs report, with an unemployment rate peaking at 16.3% in June.

Gould said that rate for white workers now is about the same as the unemployment rate for Black men before the pandemic. This can also be seen in the chart where the most recent unemployment rate for white men is about the same as the pre-pandemic rate for Black men.

“We know that when the unemployment rate is high and in particularly economically bad times, more vulnerable workers are hurt even more. So they become even more marginalised,” Gould said.

Younger workers have been especially affected by the pandemic.

The pandemic has been especially tough for young workers, as they work in a lot of the hardest-hit sectors, such as leisure and hospitality. One in 4 young US workers lost their job between February and May as a result of the pandemic, according to data from Pew Research.

However, the unemployment rate for people between the ages of 16 and 19 years old has gradually dropped. November’s rate of 14.0% is about the same as that in March. The unemployment rate for people age 20-24, however, is still 1.8 percentage points higher than that in March.

High school graduates and those without a high school diploma have been especially hard hit this year.

Similarly, we can look at the unemployment rate by education level. Based on this, those who are at least 25 years old and have at least a bachelor’s degree have not taken as big of a hit as some of the other education levels.

The unemployment rate for those without a high school diploma was higher than for other educational attainments throughout this year, but especially during its peak in April at 21.2%.

For each level of educational attainment, the unemployment rate at the end of 2020 is higher than that at the beginning of the year.

The amount of time people have been out of work this year has increased over the past few months.

As of November, 10.7 million Americans are unemployed, about double the level in February. But beyond this number is the growing number of people who have been out of work for a long period of time.

As the pandemic progressed, the share of people who were unemployed for 5-14 weeks has gone down as the share of people who have been out of work for at least 27 weeks increased toward the end of this year.

During the spring, most people unemployed were on temporary layoffs, hoping to be called back to work once restrictions lift and businesses reopen. However, the share of people who have spent months out of work or have permanently lost their jobs is steadily creeping up.

Evercore ISI economist Ernie Tedeschi previously told Insider that it is likely that business closures and a shortage of job openings contributed to the rising number of Americans who are considered long-term unemployed. He said the economy needs to be stronger for the number of people who are long-term unemployed to decline.

Not all sectors took the same major hit in the spring, but all are still below their pre-pandemic levels of employment, although some more than others.

Although April was a hard month for the US, some industries were more negatively impacted than others. For instance, leisure and hospitality, the industry that saw the biggest drop in employment, had only about half as many jobs in April as in February.

And although employment in the sector has increased in the following months, it’s still 20.4% below February’s level of employment.

Unlike some of the other industries that have seen growth in employment since losses in the spring, the mining and logging industry has actually seen a decline in employment overall through the summer and fall.

Transportation and warehousing has been doing well in terms of recovery. After declining in April and May, June employment was 8.9% below pre-pandemic level and was 2.2% below its February level in November.

One reason for this is because couriers and messengers, one subsector in this industry, has actually seen growth amid the pandemic as more people are shopping for goods online. One particularly hard-hit industry in the transportation sector is air transportation, which has seen a decline in employment through the fall after some employment gain in the summer.

Some other hard hit industries have recovered more quickly. Retail trade’s employment in April was 15.2% below its pre-pandemic level, but by November was just 3.5% below February’s level. There were still about 550,000 fewer jobs in retail in November than in February. But when you look at the subsectors that make up retail trade, you can see that recovery has not been equal.

Lower-paying sectors have been especially hard hit and are taking longer to get back to pre-pandemic employment levels.

Within sectors, we can see that recovery in individual industries has not been equal. And as previously reported by Insider, this unequal recovery looks more like a “K”, where many typically low-paying jobs are struggling to recover as fast as those that are high-paying.

“There are a fair number of American workers who have recovered already, but they tend to be higher wage. Whereas the overwhelming brunt of the burden of this downturn have been borne by low-wage workers,” Tedeschi told Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig in October.

But Indeed notes in their own analysis of the year that these higher-paying industries that did not see major losses, like in the finance sector, have also not seen many job openings. Indeed categorizes these industries as “paused” amid the pandemic.

Indeed economist Nick Bunker told Business Insider that job postings on Indeed are similar to what the labour market has seen this year, where jobs postings saw a decline early on in the pandemic, reached a low in late April to early may and has since “seen a slow and steady but very much incomplete recovery.”

