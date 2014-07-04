27 Charts That Will Have You Shouting 'America Is Number 1!'

In honour of the Fourth of July, here are 27 great things about America.

1) The odds are overwhelming that if you don’t have an outdoor grill, your neighbour does.

Per cent of americans with a grillWeber

2) There is now craft beer everywhere.

Craft beer association 2Brewer’s Association

3) We have the five largest companies in the world.

Pricewaterhouse largest companies by market capPWC

4) And half the top-four largest firms by sales.

Largest companies by salesForbes

5) We have the most valuable brands.

Most valuable brands 2014BrandZ

6) We created the most visited websites in the world.

Alexa rankingAlexa

7) We now produce more oil than Saudi Arabia.

Saudi oil saudi americaAEI/Mark Perry

8) Texas alone would be the 8th-largest oil producer in the world if it were its own country.

Texas oil productionAEI/Mark Perry

9) And natural gas production? No. 1 in the world.

Natural gas productionBP

10) At the same time, we’re slowly but surely getting rid of energy sources that pollute the environment.

History of energy sourcesEIA

11) And we are ever-less reliant on imports from OPEC.

Mark perry opec importsMark Perry/AEI

12) And only Venezuelans and Saudis need fewer wages to pay for a gallon of gas.

Gas prices by countryBloomberg

13) More Americans are graduating from college than ever before.

Us college degreesMark Perry/AEI

14) There’s still a long way to go, but the gender pay gap has closed considerably in the past three decades.

Pay gapPew

15) At the same time, we remain extremely fertile.

Oecd fertilityOECD via Willisms

16) We’re living longer than ever.

Us life expectancyWorld Climate Report

17) And polluting less.

Co2EIA

18) We have tons of rich people.

Millionaires by countryBCG

19) And the world still loves our money.

Composition of foreign reservesIMF

20) We have more Halls of Fame than anyone.

Halls of fame (1)Wikipedia

21) We boast 50% of the top-10 all-time Olympic gold medalists (we have really good swimmers).

Gold medalsWikipedia

22) We produced three of the sixth most winningest tennis players ever.

Winningest tennis playersThe Economist

23) Measured by trademarks, we are the most creative country that’s ever existed.

Most trademarksWorld Bank via Google

24) And we’ve produced the best-selling solo artists of all time.

Best selling solo artistsWikipedia

25) In addition to having created the best-selling albums.

Best selling albumsWikipedia

26) And finally, we’ve written the most popular songs of all time.

Best selling singlesWikipedia

