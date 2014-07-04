27 Charts That Will Have You Shouting 'America Is Number 1!'

In honour of the Fourth of July, here are 27 great things about America.

1) The odds are overwhelming that if you don’t have an outdoor grill, your neighbour does.

2) There is now craft beer everywhere.

3) We have the five largest companies in the world.

4) And half the top-four largest firms by sales.

5) We have the most valuable brands.

6) We created the most visited websites in the world.

7) We now produce more oil than Saudi Arabia.

8) Texas alone would be the 8th-largest oil producer in the world if it were its own country.

9) And natural gas production? No. 1 in the world.

10) At the same time, we’re slowly but surely getting rid of energy sources that pollute the environment.

11) And we are ever-less reliant on imports from OPEC.

12) And only Venezuelans and Saudis need fewer wages to pay for a gallon of gas.

13) More Americans are graduating from college than ever before.

14) There’s still a long way to go, but the gender pay gap has closed considerably in the past three decades.

15) At the same time, we remain extremely fertile.

16) We’re living longer than ever.

17) And polluting less.

18) We have tons of rich people.

19) And the world still loves our money.

20) We have more Halls of Fame than anyone.

21) We boast 50% of the top-10 all-time Olympic gold medalists (we have really good swimmers).

22) We produced three of the sixth most winningest tennis players ever.

23) Measured by trademarks, we are the most creative country that’s ever existed.

24) And we’ve produced the best-selling solo artists of all time.

25) In addition to having created the best-selling albums.

26) And finally, we’ve written the most popular songs of all time.

