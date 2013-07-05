27 Charts That Will Have You Shouting 'America Is Number 1!'

Rob Wile

In honour of the Fourth of July, here are 25 great things about America.

1) The odds are overwhelming that if you don’t have an outdoor grill, your neighbour does.

per cent of americans with a grill

2) There is now craft beer everywhere.

craft beer association 2

3) We have the top-two most profitable companies in the world.

companies by profits

4) And two of the top-three largest firms by sales.

companies by revenue sales

5) We have the most valuable brands.

most valuable brands

6) We created the most visited websites in the world.

most popular websites

7) In March, we produced more oil than both Saudi Arabia and the combined output of Europe and South America.

us oil production march

8) Texas alone would be the 13th-largest oil producer in the world if it were its own country.

texas

9) And natural gas production? No. 1 in the world.

natural gas production by country 2012

10) At the same time, we’re slowly but surely getting rid of energy sources that pollute the environment.

history of energy sources

11) And we are ever-less reliant on imports from OPEC.

mark perry opec imports

12) And only Venezuelans and Saudis need fewer wages to pay for a gallon of gas.

gas prices by country

13) More Americans are graduating from college than ever before.

us college degrees

14) There’s still a long way to go, but the gender pay gap has closed considerably in the past two decades.

gender pay gap us

15) At the same time, we remain extremely fertile.

oecd fertility

16) We’re living longer than ever.

us life expectancy

17) And polluting less.

us co2 emissions

18) We have tons of rich people.

countries with most millionaires

19) And the world still loves our money.

composition of foreign reserves

20) We have more Halls of Fame than anyone.

halls of fame

21) We boast 50% of the top-10 all-time Olympic gold medalists (we have really good swimmers).

gold medals

22) We produced three of the sixth most winningest tennis players ever.

winningest tennis players

23) Measured by trademarks, we are the most creative country that’s ever existed.

most trademarks

24) And we’ve produced the best-selling solo artists of all time.

best selling solo artists

25) In addition to having created the best-selling albums.

best selling albums

26) In addition to two of the top-five highest selling works of art (if you count William de Kooning).

most valuable work of art

27) And finally, we’ve written the most popular songs of all time.

best selling singles

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.