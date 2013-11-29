25 Charts That Will Make You Thankful You Live In America

Thanksgiving is when you often find yourself sitting in traffic, waiting for a delayed flight, or looking for a reason to get away from your extended family.

It’s also a day when Americans remember the things they are thankful for.

So, if you’re sitting in traffic, waiting for a delayed flight, or looking for a reason to get away from your extended family, here are 25 charts to make you thankful you live in the greatest country in the world.

It’s never been cheaper to fly.

It’s never been safer to travel.

You can go further than ever on a single tank of gas.

Your monthly rate on a car loan has never been lower.

Meanwhile, there’s never been this much beer.

And there’s more where that came from!

And they’re mostly small-scale, higher-quality breweries.

Despite (or because of…) this, we’re living longer than ever. This is also correlated with rising GDP per capita.

Deaths from childbirth in the U.S. are now statistically insignificant.

So are infant mortality rates.

So are infection diseases.

Smoking is not as cool as it once was.

And even if you know someone who does smoke, they probably brush their teeth a lot.

We’ve also blasted away illiteracy.

Stocks are up, unemployment insurance claims are down.

Not only do we have more years of education than ever but we have more than the rest of the world.

If you’re reading this, you’re doing so on some of the most advanced machines ever invented.

U.S. oil imports are way down…

And we’re now in fact producing more than we’re buying from abroad.

Partially as a result, energy expenditures are waning.

At the same time, the fastest-growing energy sources are renewables and natural gas, the latter generally accepted as emitting the lowest amount of CO2 among fossil fuels.

Inflation is at a 50-year low.

Food costs as a share of our budget have never been lower.

That’s probably because we remain the world’s largest ag exporter.

And the inflation-adjusted price of a Thanksgiving dinner hasn’t changed much since the mid-80s.

American Farm Bureau Federation

Happy Thanksgiving!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.