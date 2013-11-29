25 Charts That Will Make You Thankful You Live In America

Thanksgiving is when you often find yourself sitting in traffic, waiting for a delayed flight, or looking for a reason to get away from your extended family.

It’s also a day when Americans remember the things they are thankful for.

So, if you’re sitting in traffic, waiting for a delayed flight, or looking for a reason to get away from your extended family, here are 25 charts to make you thankful you live in the greatest country in the world.

It’s never been cheaper to fly.

It's Getting Better flyingIt’s Getting Better All The Time / Stephen Moore & Julian Simon

It’s never been safer to travel.

It's Getting Better carl air plane fatalitiesIt’s Getting Better All The Time / Stephen Moore & Julian Simon

You can go further than ever on a single tank of gas.

Thanksgiving charts fuel economyWikimedia

Your monthly rate on a car loan has never been lower.

Car loanFRED

Meanwhile, there’s never been this much beer.

Brewers Association

And there’s more where that came from!

Brewers association 4Brewer’s Association

And they’re mostly small-scale, higher-quality breweries.

Brewers association 7Brewer’s Association

Despite (or because of…) this, we’re living longer than ever. This is also correlated with rising GDP per capita.

Gdp and life expectencyMark Perry/AEI

Deaths from childbirth in the U.S. are now statistically insignificant.

It's Getting Better maternal mortalityIt’s Getting Better All The Time / Stephen Moore & Julian Simon

So are infant mortality rates.

It's Getting Better infant mortality It’s Getting Better All The Time / Stephen Moore & Julian Simon

So are infection diseases.

It's Getting Better diseases USIt’s Getting Better All The Time / Stephen Moore & Julian Simon

Smoking is not as cool as it once was.

It's Getting Better smokers quitters cigaretteIt’s Getting Better All The Time / Stephen Moore & Julian Simon

And even if you know someone who does smoke, they probably brush their teeth a lot.

It's Getting Better dental healthIt’s Getting Better All The Time / Stephen Moore & Julian Simon

We’ve also blasted away illiteracy.

It's Getting Better illiteracy raceIt’s Getting Better All The Time / Stephen Moore & Julian Simon

Stocks are up, unemployment insurance claims are down.

Stocks jobless claimsMark Perry/AEI

Not only do we have more years of education than ever but we have more than the rest of the world.

Years of education‘The Improving State of the World’ (c) Cato Institute 2007. Used with permission

If you’re reading this, you’re doing so on some of the most advanced machines ever invented.

Connected devicesThe NPD Group

U.S. oil imports are way down…

Us oil imports thanksgivingEIA

And we’re now in fact producing more than we’re buying from abroad.

Productin vs importsMark Perry/AEI

Partially as a result, energy expenditures are waning.

Energy share gdp thanksgivingEIA

At the same time, the fastest-growing energy sources are renewables and natural gas, the latter generally accepted as emitting the lowest amount of CO2 among fossil fuels.

History of energy sourcesEIA

Inflation is at a 50-year low.

Year over year CPI since 1955Steven Perlberg / Business Insider (data via Bloomberg)

Food costs as a share of our budget have never been lower.

Food costsMark Perry/AEI

That’s probably because we remain the world’s largest ag exporter.

Ag exportPiers

And the inflation-adjusted price of a Thanksgiving dinner hasn’t changed much since the mid-80s.

Turkey inflation

American Farm Bureau Federation

Happy Thanksgiving!

