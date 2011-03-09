CHARTS: The Stampede From Yahoo's Delicious To A Competitor

The fateful slide.

Photo: Yfrog/Andy Baio

When word leaked that Yahoo was planning to “sunset” social-bookmarking site Delicious, at least one person was happy: Maciej Ceglowski, the founder of competing service Pinboard.But first, he was terrified.



When he came into work that morning, traffic to the site was about 50 hits per second, 20 times the normal level, and Ceglowski was worried that the server would crash. This would have violated his first law of Internet business, which is “never get in the way of people trying to give you money.” Unlike Delicious, Pinboard charges for its service.

Fortunately, Ceglowski had handled a similar sudden influx of traffic for another site, the Bedbug Registry, which tracked a bedbug outbreak in New York City. The previous summer, traffic to that site had gone way up after a CNN story, and he had learned how to harden the server. This time, he was ready.

For the technically inclined hoping for a similar influx of traffic — perhaps after a big debut at SXSW next week — Ceglowski shares the details in a blog post.

One interesting conclusion: he’s glad he had on-premise hardware rather than relying on a cloud-based service like Amazon Web Services, as so many startups do.

Here’s Ceglowski’s graph of normal traffic to Pinboard before the Delicious announcement (dark blue) and after (light blue)

Photo: Pinboard

And here’s what hourly signups looked like:

Photo: Pinboard

