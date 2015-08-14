CHARTS: The horrendous Wallabies record at Eden Park

Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

It’s fair to say Eden Park in Auckland has not been a happy hunting ground for Australian rugby.

The last time the Wallabies managed to beat the All Blacks at the venue was September 6, 1986, some 29-years ago.

Since then it’s been 15-zip to the Kiwis. The chart below tells the story.

As does this chart too. It’s hard to win games when the All Blacks score double your points.

The Wallabies have racked up 209 points over those 15 games, exactly half the number posted by the Kiwis.

So where does that leave Wallaby supporters before tomorrow?

Sure, we managed to beat the All Blacks last weekend at home, but surely it can’t be done across the ditch?

History suggests we should hope for the best and expect the worst — the past 29 years have taught us that.

While the All Blacks are overwhelming favourites to retain the Bledisloe Cup — at 3pm AEST Friday they’re $1.23 hot favourites compared to the Wallabies at $4.25 – there may be one factor working in Australia’s favour.

The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe since 2003 — some 12 years ago.

They’re looking to retain it for a 13th consecutive year.

That may be considered to be an unlucky omen for some.

That superstitious stat, along with the fact we’re writing this to remind everyone just how bad the Wallabies have performed at Eden Park, and desperately want to be embarrassed by it on Sunday, will hopefully be enough to get the team over the line.

Let’s hope so — up the Wallabies!

