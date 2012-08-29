CHARTS: The Global Growth Of Smartphones

Smartphones are spreading rapidly to developing markets. China alone accounted for 27 per cent of global smartphone shipments last quarter. Other major markets are growing gangbusters as well, but it is important to remember that they are starting from a low base.



As a corollary to explosive growth in developing markets, more established markets are becoming saturated and growth will start to slow as a result. According to Flurry, penetration is an astounding 78 per cent among U.S. consumers aged 15 to 64, indicating there’s not much more room for growth. However, developing markets will more than pick up the slack and drive global smartphone sales to 1.5 billion shipments by 2016.

