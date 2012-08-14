CHARTS: The 13 Most Pressing Risks To The Global Economy Right Now

In its most recent explanation of the biggest risks to the global economy right now, Fitch moved the impact of sluggishness in the U.S. consumer base, U.S. fiscal policy changes, and the prospect of recession in the eurozone into the top five slots on its map of the most important and urgent risks to global ratings.



While the euro area financial crisis crisis continues to pose the biggest risk to ratings, it is clear that demand slowdown and the fiscal cliff are beginning to generate new worries in the global economy.

Here’s a look at Fitch’s global risk radar at the end of the first quarter:

Photo: Fitch Ratings

And at the end of the second quarter:

Photo: Fitch Ratings

