31 Charts That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Lately, it feels like the news has been dominated by tragedy caused by natural disasters, evil people, and sometimes just carelessness.



However, it would be a mistake to turn into a cynic.

We’ve put together 30 charts that we think will help you restore your faith in humanity.

1) We’ve stopped fighting each other.

2) Democracy’s in. Autocracy’s out.

3) Slavery is disappearing.

4) Everyone’s working way less.

“The Improving State of the World” (c) Cato Institute 2007. Used with permission

5) We have more money to spend on leisure.

6) Illiteracy in America has been obliterated.

7) People used to die at 47. Now people are living to 77.



8) Preventable illness are under control.

9) People with cancer are living longer.

10) Fewer and fewer people are dying from guns.

Pew

11) And we’re shooting each other less.

Pew

12) Global poverty is on the wane.

“The Improving State of the World” (c) Cato Institute 2007. Used with permission.

13) In the U.S., mothers have stopped dying in childbirth.

14) Smoking has declined.

15) Infant mortality is collapsing.

16) Malaria is going away as research spending rises.

17) Infectious diseases in the U.S. are pretty much gone.

18) People now take showers all the time.

19) And they brush their teeth.

20) All U.S. homes are electrified, as power costs have dropped.

21) More efficient or more environmentally friendly energy sources continue to win out.

22) Pittsburgh is no longer a single massive smokestack.

23) Everyone is staying in school longer.

24) Women’s education has more than caught up.

25) Women aren’t stuck at home anymore.

26) Gadgets you can’t live without are now way cheap.

FCC

27) Computers are getting crazy fast.

Wikimedia

28) It’s never been cheaper to fly.

29) Or safer.

30) You’re getting a lot farther on a gallon of gas.

BONUS: It takes less and less time to buy all kinds of stuff. A bicycle in 1895 used to take 260 working hours to buy. By 1997 it was down to 7.2.



