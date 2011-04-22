3 Charts That Matter

The following technical charts come from Goldman Sachs technical analyst James Noyce and his latest Charts That Matter note.



He has a bunch, but these stood out.

First, short term Spanish yields are clearly starting to break out, after having been in a downtrend.

Photo: Goldman Sachs

You can really see a parallel in equity markets by look at the DAX (Germany) vs. the IBEX (Spain), which is breaking out in the same way.

Photo: Goldman Sachs

And on a totally separate continent, watch the Shanghai composite. It recently had a huge rally, but has stumbled sharply lately.

Photo: Goldman Sachs

