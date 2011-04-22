3 Charts That Matter

The following technical charts come from Goldman Sachs technical analyst James Noyce and his latest Charts That Matter note.
He has a bunch, but these stood out.
First, short term Spanish yields are clearly starting to break out, after having been in a downtrend.
Photo: Goldman Sachs
You can really see a parallel in equity markets by look at the DAX (Germany) vs. the IBEX (Spain), which is breaking out in the same way.
Photo: Goldman Sachs
And on a totally separate continent, watch the Shanghai composite. It recently had a huge rally, but has stumbled sharply lately.
Photo: Goldman Sachs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.