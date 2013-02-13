The 30 Charts And Stats That Obama Wanted You To See With The State Of The Union

Photo: The White House
The White House had a live stream video of the State of the Union that was backed up by a series of charts and stats to drive home the points the President made. These 30 charts are the most significant stats from the speech.
Sources are at the bottom of each slide and all came from the White House stream.
The President had a full throated defence of Social Security in his speech and stressed the importance of the program
He also defended government investment in the sciences as both intellectually and economically crucial, such as the Human Genome Project's success
The president also spent time on education goals, and the need for secondary education beyond High School.
Another source of worker to make up this future gap is a broad base of foreign-born, American-educated workers
Impacts of the Violence Against Women Act were highlighted in light of upcoming House action on a renewal
Obama then pivoted to defence and homeland security, starting out with an emphasis on cyber security
With no more elections left, his push for Election Reform may actually gain momentum with both his and Mitt Romney's campaign attorneys helming a commission.
While not a chart, this was by far the runaway hit from the speech: victims of gun violence deserve a vote.
