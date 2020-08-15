5 charts that show how the coronavirus recession is slamming the most vulnerable workers

REUTERS/Nick Oxford People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Centre in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on April 6, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the US economy, with nearly 13 million fewer jobs in July than in February.

Workers in more vulnerable groups, like those without a high-school diploma and those working in certain lower-wage industries, have been hit especially hard.

These groups – and the US economy in general – are also especially in need of a stronger safety net, which the government stopped providing at the end of July when large parts of the stimulus package from March expired.

Congress has adjourned until September with no agreement, although President Trump signed an unemployment directive of questionable legality.

We assembled five charts that show how the most vulnerable workers have been disproportionately affected by the crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the US economy. Despite three months of relatively good jobs growth, nearly 13 million fewer Americans had a job in July than in February, before the outbreak began.

And some of the country’s most vulnerable workers have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus recession.

Less-educated workers and employees in lower-wage industries and occupations historically have found themselves in far more precarious economic circumstances, as have workers of colour, but those trends have been exacerbated in the current crisis, with those groups facing even more dire employment situations than their more-educated, higher-wage, and white peers.

A much-needed lifeline for all workers, but especially these vulnerable groups, has been cut off with the end-of-July expiration of expanded unemployment insurance payments from the stimulus bill Congress passed in March. Millions of Americans receiving unemployment payments now face a drastic decline in their income, which could have serious economic consequences as bills come due and spending slows down.

Congress has adjourned until early September without passing a replacement plan, while President Donald Trump signed an executive action attempting to partially extend the benefits using previously-allocated funding, although it is not clear if or when supplemental unemployment benefits would go into effect.

The following five charts illustrate how the pandemic and the economic chaos it caused have especially impacted workers in groups that were already more vulnerable before the crisis:

The unemployment crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has hit workers at all levels of educational attainment, but as in previous recessions, less-educated Americans have faced deeper job losses.

Unemployment spiked across the economy in April and has been steadily declining since, although as of July, unemployment rates remain much higher than before the pandemic.

Rates are highest for Americans without a high school diploma, and lowest for those with at least a college degree, as has generally been the case historically. Rates for workers without any college experience remain around their Great Recession-era highs, while rates for workers with at least some college are higher than their peaks a decade ago.

Most industries are still below their pre-pandemic employment levels, but many low-wage sectors are still feeling the effects of coronavirus more than others.

The above chart shows the per cent change in employment by industry between February and July on its vertical axis, and the median pre-pandemic wage in that industry as of May 2019. It shows that most sectors are still below their level of employment from before the pandemic. However, some occupations have taken a bigger hit than others.

Low-income workers, such as those in accommodation and retail jobs, had some of the largest declines in employment between February and July. Jobs that typically pay more per hour, however, saw smaller drops in employment since February. This includes workers in information services and oil and gas extraction.

Low income workers are disproportionately affected by job loss during the pandemic.

A recent working paper from researchers at the University of Chicago and Federal Reserve used payroll data from Automatic Data Processing to look at changes in employment since February by pre-pandemic income level.

The above chart highlights that all income groups saw a drop in employment during the pandemic, but that lower-income groups saw larger drops. The lowest-income group saw the largest decline in employment with the largest change relative to February 1 at the end of April and the beginning of May.

The researchers looked at why there may be such a big gap in employment between the top and bottom income levels by accounting for differences in industry and sizes, among other factors.

“Overall, we conclude that there is a substantial difference in the behaviour of low- and high-wage workers during the early stages of the Pandemic Recession. Only a small amount of these differences can be accounted for by differences in industry, business size, and age,” the researchers wrote in their working paper.

Among age groups, younger workers have seen the highest unemployment rates throughout the pandemic

The coronavirus’ negative impact on employment can also be seen by generation. As previously reported by Business Insider, young workers are seeing a similar effect on employment to millennials who were entering the workforce as young adults during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

Workers who are between 16 to 24 years old had the highest unemployment rate in April, the month which saw over 20 million job losses in the US. This cohort still has the highest unemployment rate, at 18.5%, among the age groups as of July.

Additionally, Pew Research Centre found that one in four workers in this age cohort lost their job between February and May.

Black Americans have historically faced higher unemployment than white workers, and that trend continues in the pandemic.

The unemployment rate for Black men remained above 15% in July, and Black women faced a 13.5% rate. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for white women had fallen to 9.6% and for white men to 8.3% – still greatly elevated, but well below the rates for Black workers.

At the low point of the unemployment crisis this spring in April, fewer than half of Black Americans had a job, with the rest unemployed or out of the labour force.

