America's cereal-eating habits haven't changed much since 1996

Jonathan Marino

The Consumer Analyst Group of New York is in Boca Raton talking shop with the biggest food companies in the US.

Analysts heard from General Mills, which broke down cereal eating habits by age. From 1996 to today, little seems to have changed.

The gluten-free trend is catching on — particularly with millennials. And, healthier foods are being sought out by consumers — forcing General Mills and others to tailor their legacy brands, like Cheerios, to new demands.

Granola has seen some pretty healthy growth in recent years.

