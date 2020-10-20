5 charts show just how badly Latino and Black communities have been impacted by the economic fallout from the coronavirus

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Some 58% of Hispanic/Latino people are worried about losing their jobs, compared to 50% of Black people and 40% of white people.

The coronavirus pandemic is not impacting Americans equally.

Hispanic/Latino and Black Americans are feeling the economic consequences significantly more than white Americans, per a new survey conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of the American Staffing Association.

For example, 65% of Hispanic/Latino respondents are worried about making their mortgage/rent payments and 58% of Black people feel the same, compared to 44% of white Americans.

The economic fallout is hitting Hispanic/Latino and Black communities significantly harder than it is white communities, a recent national survey found.

Some 2,000 Americans were surveyed by the Harris Poll, on behalf of the American Staffing Association, in June. They were asked if they were having difficulty paying for things like rent, childcare, and student loans. In most areas, more Hispanic/Latino Americans said they were having trouble, followed by Black people, and then white people.

The results suggest the economic recovery from the pandemic may be much more difficult for non-white communities.

Here are the results of the survey in five charts.

Some 10 million Americans continue to receive unemployment assistance amid the pandemic. There have been roughly 65 million unemployment-insurance filings since early February, shortly after the coronavirus hit the US.

A July US Census Bureau survey found that more than 43 million Americans – about 25% of the country’s adult population – missed or deferred their rent or mortgage payments or aren’t sure they can afford to pay on time next month, USA Today reported.

At the current rate, missed mortgage/rent payments will remain above pre-pandemic levels until 2022, per financial insights company Black Knight.

Nearly 900,000 American women left the workforce in September, according to Bureau of Labour Statistics data reported by The 19th, a nonprofit news organisation focusing on gender and politics.

And 1 out of every 4 working women is considering leaving the workforce or scaling back their hours, according to a May-August survey of some 40,000 workers by McKinsey and Co. and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s nonprofit Lean In.

Millions of Americans haven’t had to pay their federal student loans because of the CARES Act passed by Congress in April. But that emergency aid is expiring soon, Forbes reports.

Millions of Americans are insecure about their job stability, and that’s likely doing real damage to their mental and physical health. Not being sure about one’s job is so stressful that it can contribute to heart disease, loss of sleep, and psychological distress, 2017 research from Ball State University’s College of Health shows.

