18 Charts Showing The Rise Of Government Dependence

Mitt Romney’s comment about 47 per cent of Americans living on government handouts may not have been tactful, but he certainly has a point.Americans are more dependent on the government than ever.



Romney’s “47 per cent” refers approximately to the population who pay no federal income tax. Add to this the share of the country who receive government handouts in one form or another and that number would be higher still.

We’ve collected a series of charts published recently by conservative think tank Heritage on the rise of government dependence,

