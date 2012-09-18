18 Charts Showing The Rise Of Government Dependence

Gus Lubin
mitt romney

Mitt Romney’s comment about 47 per cent of Americans living on government handouts may not have been tactful, but he certainly has a point.Americans are more dependent on the government than ever.

Romney’s “47 per cent” refers approximately to the population who pay no federal income tax. Add to this the share of the country who receive government handouts in one form or another and that number would be higher still.

We’ve collected a series of charts published recently by conservative think tank Heritage on the rise of government dependence,

THIS is what Romney was talking about

The trend has been getting more extreme for years

Source: Heritage

It's eating the budget.

Source: Heritage

Money for housing ...

Source: Heritage

Money for health care ...

Source: Heritage

Money for welfare ...

Source: Heritage

Money for retirees ...

Source: Heritage

Money for college ...

Source: Heritage

Money for farmers ...

Source: Heritage

It's out of control!

Source: Heritage

Thanks to new legislation ...

Source: Heritage

Many Americans are TOTALLY dependent

Source: Heritage

It's driving the economy.

Source: Heritage

That's a lot of people.

Source: Heritage

And that's not even counting government workers ...

Source: Heritage

Is this a dangerous trend?

