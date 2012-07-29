11 Incredible Charts On Pennsylvania's Booming Shale Energy Industry

The shale industry remains phenomenally controversial. Not a week goes by without a study proving or disproving whether hydraulic fracking of the sedimentary rock poses dangers to area residents — and then is immediately contested by the opposing side.



Without acknowledging or accepting which side is correct (we believe both sides have strong cases), we wanted to present the economic effects the booming Marcellus shale resource industry has had on Pennsylvania’s economy.

Penn State has set up a website devoted entirely to the Marcellus, and we pulled the most interesting charts from their compiled reports.

