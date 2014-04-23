23 Charts Of Rising Inequality That Will Make You Worried About The Future

Gus Lubin

Unprecedented interest in income inequality has sent a complex book by economist Thomas Piketty to the top of the charts at Amazon.

Capital in the Twenty-First Century” presents centuries of data on the accumulation and distribution of capital and chilling insights about the present and the future. Income inequality has been getting much worse for decades and this could just be the start.

If Piketty is right, then global politics could get antagonistic, unstable, and potentially dangerous.

Rising inequality could also hurt the economy, as Wall Street is starting to notice. As noted by Société Générale strategist Albert Edwards, “you don’t have to be a communist to conclude that high levels of inequality not only adversely affects long-term growth, but also increases the economy’s vulnerability to recession.”

We’ve gathered charts from Piketty and others that show the scale of the problem.

The top 0.1% of Americans claim a near-record 9% of income, up from 2% at mid-century.

The top 0.1% holds a near-record 22% of the wealth.

The top 0.1% is leaving behind the rest of the 1% -- and the top 0.01% are even more out of control.

The top 0.01% claim a bigger income share than any time in history.

Capital is becoming more valuable around the world, helping the rich get richer and richer -- and this trend could get much worse.

Meanwhile, America's bottom 90% is falling deeper and deeper into debt.

It doesn't help in America that top marginal tax rates are well below historical average.

Median household income has fallen around 7% since the recession, despite the stock market roaring back to new highs.

Forget the American Dream: Poor people find it harder than ever to rise to the upper middle class.

While productivity keeps rising, inflation-adjusted wages have been flat for fifty years.

Wages as a per cent of the economy have dropped to an all-time low ...

... while corporate profits and profit margins are at an all-time high.

The average CEO earns as much as 331 workers, up from a 24:1 ratio in the sixties.

Fewer Americans are employed than at any time in the past three decades.

It's not just America: The super rich are claiming a soaring share of global wealth.

But the top 0.1% in America are doing better than their peers in other first-world countries.

America redistributes wealth far less than other developed countries.

We won't even get into racial inequality, except to note that the average white American is worth 15 times as much as the average black American.

What are the consequences of inequality? Let's start with higher infant mortality ...

... lower life expectancy ...

... and many other health and social problems, including higher rates of homicide, imprisonment, teenage birth, obesity, addiction, and more.

Rising inequality is also tied to political polarization, which can lead to inefficiency and conflict.

Actual wealth distribution in America is much more unbalanced than people realise -- and much worse still than they would like.

Who's getting left behind?

Economist Tyler Cowen explains why the future will be awesome -- for about 15% of us »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.