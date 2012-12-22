12 Charts On Firearms In GUN NATION

Photo: bankdis via Flickr

After last week’s horrific mass shooting left 20 first-graders and seven adults dead, everyone is taking a hard look at guns in America.Obama has called for a gun control task force. Many have called for the reinstatement of the assault weapons ban that expired in 2004. The NRA controversially repeated its claim that more guns are the answer.



But what no one can deny is that America is obsessed with guns more than any other nation — and that too many Americans are killed by guns each year.

