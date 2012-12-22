12 Charts On Firearms In GUN NATION

Photo: bankdis via Flickr
After last week’s horrific mass shooting left 20 first-graders and seven adults dead, everyone is taking a hard look at guns in America.Obama has called for a gun control task force. Many have called for the reinstatement of the assault weapons ban that expired in 2004. The NRA controversially repeated its claim that more guns are the answer.
But what no one can deny is that America is obsessed with guns more than any other nation — and that too many Americans are killed by guns each year.
Gallup (a different data source than shown in the first slide) found that 47 per cent of U.S. households have guns.
The gun-loving states of Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi had more deaths due to gun-related injuries in 2007 than most of the country.
The vertical axis shows guns per 100 people and the horizontal axis shows homicides-by-guns per 100,000 people. America is at the top by both measures.
