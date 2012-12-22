12 Charts On Firearms In GUN NATION

Abby Rogers
Gun Ban AK47

Photo: bankdis via Flickr

After last week’s horrific mass shooting left 20 first-graders and seven adults dead, everyone is taking a hard look at guns in America.Obama has called for a gun control task force. Many have called for the reinstatement of the assault weapons ban that expired in 2004. The NRA controversially repeated its claim that more guns are the answer.

But what no one can deny is that America is obsessed with guns more than any other nation — and that too many Americans are killed by guns each year.

Gun ownership in America has actually declined pretty drastically since the 1970s.

Source: SaintPetersBlog

And with it, so has violence in America.

Source: The Atlantic Cities

But America still has way more guns than other countries.

Source: The Washington Post

Gallup (a different data source than shown in the first slide) found that 47 per cent of U.S. households have guns.

Source: Gallup via The Washington Post

The South consistently has the highest gun ownership rate.

Source: The Atlantic Cities

The gun-loving states of Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi had more deaths due to gun-related injuries in 2007 than most of the country.

Source: The Washington Post

This map shows what an extreme outlier the US is when it comes to gun ownership.

Source: The Guardian

Guns were used in 68 per cent of US homicides in 2011.

Source: FBI via The Guardian

Guns account for a relatively high share of homicides in the US compared to other countries

Source: The Guardian

The vertical axis shows guns per 100 people and the horizontal axis shows homicides-by-guns per 100,000 people. America is at the top by both measures.

Click here for more about this chart >

Since 1982, the US has seen at least 62 mass shootings. 2012 was a really bad year.

Source: Mother Jones

So who are these gun owners?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.