CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Why The Verizon iPhone Is Bad News For Google

Verizon Wireless should announce Tuesday that it has struck a deal with Apple to sell the iPhone.

That's good news for Apple, as it means more distribution for the iPhone. And it's good news for Verizon, because now it has the mega-hit iPhone, which has been exclusive to archrival AT&T since its launch.

But it's bad news for Google, maker of the Android operating system.

Verizon, desperate to compete with the iPhone, became Android's biggest U.S. supporter last year. As a result, almost half of all U.S. Android subscribers belonged to Verizon late last year, according to comScore.

We don't expect Verizon to forget about its successful Droid lineup. But as it puts more marketing muscle behind the iPhone, Android will probably suffer. The question now is whether the other carriers -- especially AT&T -- can make up for whatever Android loses at Verizon.

