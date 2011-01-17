CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Why The Verizon iPhone Is Bad News For Google

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
- Half Of iPhone App Revenue Is From In-App Payments
- Why The Verizon iPhone Is Bad News For Google
- The Number One Reason People Still Haven’t Joined Facebook
- Venture Capital Fund Raising At A Seven Year Low
- Why Apple’s iPhone War With Google Is Just Beginning
In-app payments are now accounting for half the revenue generated for iPhone applications, according to data in a new Distimo report.
As you can see 34% of iPhone app revenue is now coming from 'free' apps which later charge for extra features.
Apple was initially reluctant to let free apps have in-app payments. It's a good thing it relented, it's obviously working out for developers and Apple.
Verizon Wireless should announce Tuesday that it has struck a deal with Apple to sell the iPhone.
That's good news for Apple, as it means more distribution for the iPhone. And it's good news for Verizon, because now it has the mega-hit iPhone, which has been exclusive to archrival AT&T since its launch.
But it's bad news for Google, maker of the Android operating system.
Verizon, desperate to compete with the iPhone, became Android's biggest U.S. supporter last year. As a result, almost half of all U.S. Android subscribers belonged to Verizon late last year, according to comScore.
We don't expect Verizon to forget about its successful Droid lineup. But as it puts more marketing muscle behind the iPhone, Android will probably suffer. The question now is whether the other carriers -- especially AT&T -- can make up for whatever Android loses at Verizon.
The number one reason for people not using Facebook? It's not a fear of losing privacy.
It's because they think it's a waste of time. And they think that increasingly, as they see their friends sucked into a vortex of looking at photos, playing FarmVille, and posting status updates.
The chart below is a chart from Wedbush Securities, based on a survey of 2,500 people over the age of 18.
As you can see more people said they weren't on Facebook because they think it's a waste in November than they did in September.
Venture capital funds are at a seven year low, according to data from Dow Jones.
The problem? Limited partners, the people that put money into venture capital firms, are 'still haunted by the industry's lackluster returns over the last decade,' says Dow Jones.
Apple's iPhone war against Google Android was the big story in tech last year, with Android growing like a weed to beat Apple in U.S. market share.
But in reality, we haven't actually seen a real competition between the iPhone and Android yet. Not within the major carriers, at least. (Carriers are still by far the most important phone distributors in the U.S.)
That is going to change now that Verizon will start selling the iPhone next month, and now that AT&T is going to start offering more Android devices. And by the end of the year, we will have a much better sense of which phones people like better -- at both major carriers.
As of late 2010, the iPhone was the major platform at AT&T, representing 63% of its smartphone customers. At Verizon, Android and RIM basically split the pie.
We'll see where these numbers are in another year. Will Verizon users flock to Apple's iPhone? Or will Android's wide variety of different devices win the market? And what happens to RIM?
