CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Why The Newspaper Industry Collapsed

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Why The Newspaper Industry Collapsed
- Netflix Is Beating YouTube To Win The War For Consumer Mindshare
- Here’s The Real Reason Why Twitter Is Telling Developers To Stop Making Twitter Clients
- Apple’s Mac App Store Sales Already Half As Large As The iPad App Store
- Watch Groupon Go From 0 To $25 Billion In The Blink Of An Eye
Want to know why the newspaper business has collapsed? Look at this chart from Marc Cenedella, CEO of TheLadders.com.
He shows ad revenue from help wanted classifieds dropping 92% in last 10 years, hitting $723 million last year, down from $8.7 billion in 2000. Once that easy money left the newspaper industry it was a lot harder to earn as much profit.
Cendella says it didn't have to be this way: 'Newspaper executives knew what had to be done to compete successfully in the future but were afraid to upset the people responsible for the past. It was a lack of courage, not a lack of clarity.'
Netflix now owns consumer mindshare when it comes to web video, edging out YouTube, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs.
Goldman surveyed 2,000 US consumers asking them, 'Which website do you prefer to use for watching video online?' Amazingly, more people said Netflix than YouTube.
On some level it makes sense since Netflix is all about long form video, which could make it preferable. But on the other hand, Netflix has just over 20 million subscribers. YouTube had 144 million unique visitors in the US in February according to comScore.
Twitter made it clear last week that it would no longer support developers making new Twitter client apps, and that it would keep a tight leash on existing third-party clients.
Why? Officially, because Twitter wants to own that part of the Twitter experience now -- that's why it has been building and buying Twitter mobile apps for the last year or so. And because it wants to make sure everyone on Twitter has a consistent experience.
And because it wants to sell ads; it will keep more of the ad money if everyone is using official Twitter clients, as opposed to clients from other developers, with whom Twitter might have to share ad revenue.
But the real reason for Twitter's actions is simpler: More than 40% of tweets are still sent from non-official Twitter apps, according to an analysis of 25 million tweets by Sysomos, via GigaOM. This doesn't tell us where the tweets are being read, which is ultimately more important for Twitter advertising. But it says that the people who are sending tweets -- Twitter's most active users -- still use third-party tools almost half of the time.
So instead of just focusing on making the best tools possible, Twitter is also telling everyone to stop competing with them. Sure is nice to own the platform!
Apple's Mac App Store is still relatively new, but it's already drumming up healthy business for the 300 most popular applications in store.
App analytics company Distimo took at look at the top 300 paid apps for the US Mac, iPad, and iPhone app stores. While downloads of the top apps for the Mac store are just a fraction of downloads of downloads on the the other platform, sales are already half what you see on the iPad.
The reason? The average price of a top Mac app is much higher than the other platforms. Distimo says a top 300 Mac app sells for $11.21 on average, versus $4.19 for iPad, and $1.57 for iPhone.
Less than three years after its founding, bankers are telling Groupon it could IPO at an astounding $25 billion valuation -- greater than Google's valuation when it first hit the public markets. We took a look at the lightning fast right that took Groupon to its current valuations.
Click here to see last week's charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- AOL Stock Hits All-Time Low As HuffPo Deal Closes
- Foursquare Users Doubled Since Facebook Launched Places
- Google Is Closing The Gap On Apple's App Store
- iPad Competition Is Toast
- AOL Has Had Layoffs For 11 Straight Years
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.