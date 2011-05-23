CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Where LinkedIn's Revenue Comes From

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Here’s What Google And AOL Are Good At And The Rest Of The Industry Stinks At
- Netflix Is Eating Up More Of North America’s Bandwidth Than Any Other Company
- Where LinkedIn’s Revenue Comes From
- LinkedIn’s Stock Price Over The Last Year – And Then, Today
- Netflix Now Has More Subscribers Than Comcast (And Every Other Cable Company)
While there's not a lot to brag about for AOL, here's one thing it has done incredibly well. It has the second most video views across the web, according to data from comScore.
Considering how small its overall audience is compared to the rest of the web, it's an impressive feat.
In this chart we take a look at how many unique video views are garnered in relation to the amount of unique visitors to a site. As you can see AOL is getting more of its visitors to look at video than anyone other than Google, which has YouTube.
Netflix's streaming service is so popular that it's now consuming 30% of peak downstream internet bandwidth in North America, according to data from Sandvine, a broadband equipment company, via TechCrunch.
LinkedIn is ready to hit the public markets tomorrow, raising $274 million.
So, what exactly is LinkedIn's business?
Last year it generated $243 million in revenue through the first nine months of the year from three categories: recruiting, advertising, and subscriptions. The bulk of the revenue comes from recruiting, or in LinkedIn's phrasing, 'hiring solutions.'
The following chart shows the price of LinkedIn's common stock over the last year on the private markets, and then, today, on the public market. Click here to see who got rich on the spike >>
Netflix now has more subscribers than any U.S. cable or satellite provider, and it's the only one really growing.
Netflix finished Q1 with 22.80 million subscribers, just squeaking past Comcast, the biggest cable provider, which had 22.76 million subscribers. The big difference is their growth: Netflix added almost 9 million subscribers over the last year, while Comcast lost about 700,000 video subs.
This isn't to say that the cable companies should immediately be freaking out about Netflix -- it's still more of a complementary service to cable than a replacement.
But that could change, especially as Netflix continues to grow, and can start writing bigger checks to content companies -- the sorts of checks that they could only get from the Comcasts of the world just a few years ago.
Don't miss: Our exclusive interview with Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO
Click here to see last week's charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Amazon's Exploding Headcount In Context
- How People Actually Use iPads
- The iPad Is Becoming The Only 'PC' That Matters
- Netflix's Growing Popularity In Context
- Yahoo's Momentum Dies
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.