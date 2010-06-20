CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Where Are All The Cable Cord Cutters?

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
- Hey Google, Better Figure Out Another Business (Other Than Search)
- Print Misses The Ad Recovery
- Mobile Search Is Exploding, But Ad Revenue Is Tiny
- Where Are All The Cable Cord Cutters?
- Pandora Totally Owns The Internet Radio Market
Google's stock has taken a beating this year, falling more than 20% since January.
There's a bunch of small reasons for Google's stock to be dinged, including the failure of the Nexus One, pulling out of China, and the weaker Euro posing some problems.
The big picture for Google is that it hasn't found a second leg of business to dazzle investors. Android is poised to become a monster, but Google has yet to prove it will make much money because of it.
Until a second business is formed, and takes off, Google's stock could be stuck in the mud.
While the ad market overall has recovered from the depths of the recession, the ad market for print publications remains depressed.
Newspapers and magazines are still seeing significant drops on a year-over-year basis in advertising, as this chart from Alan Mutter at Reflections of a Newsosaur makes clear.
Advertisers are skipping print because, 'they see no reason to rush back to newspapers, where ad prices are high and audience response ordinarily cannot be quantified as easily as it can on Google Analytics (which also happens to be free),' Mutter writes.
He also says, 'The ongoing contraction in newspaper advertising -- coming on top of a 40% sales skid in the two years ended on Dec. 31, 2009 -- adds further support to the thesis that the industry is suffering from major structural changes in the media market that will not reverse fully in even the best of economic circumstances.'
We've got some good news and some bad news for Google, courtesy of RBC Capital Markets.
The good news: Mobile search is exploding -- and it doesn't appear to be coming at the expense of desktop searches.
According to RBC Capital, mobile searches will quadruple in the next three years. During that same period, desktop searches will continue to increase, suggesting mobile searches will not cannibalise desktop searches.
The bad news: Despite the growth in mobile search, the ad market will remain rather small for Google. RBC estimates the mobile search ad market will only reach $2-$3 billion in the next few years.
The number of people giving up on cable has not grown in the last two years, despite the growth of online web video over the same period, according to data from Nielsen.
Since 2008, the percentage of the population that only has broadband Internet -- access and no cable television -- has hovered around 4%. Meanwhile, people who subscribe to both cable and broadband have grown to 66% of the population from 55%.
To be sure, there are groups of people cutting the cord, says Nielsen. Cord cutters, though, are generally people that didn't watch all that much TV to begin with, says Nielsen. In fact, the cord cutters only watch 10 minutes of web video on average.
We published a few charts yesterday from Edison Research's report about on social networking. We've plucked this one from that mix.
As you can see, Pandora is the only Internet music provider that anyone can really remember.
