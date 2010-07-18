CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Time Spent On Yahoo Hits An All-Time Low

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Time Spent On Yahoo Hits An All-Time Low
- Microsoft’s Head Of Sales Blames Facebook For Low Online Ad Prices
- Here’s How Apple’s iPhone Totally Humiliated The Mobile Industry
- Acer Leaves Dell In The Dust, Closes In On HP
- Look Out Windows, The Enterprise Is Warming Up To The Mac
Time spent on Yahoo sites hit a new U.S. low in June, according to traffic data released by comScore today. Citi analyst Mark Mahaney compiled the data in a report today and produced the chart below.
Time spent on Google sites (38.9 billion minutes) was greater than Yahoo (38.8 billion minutes) for the first time. As a percentage of total internet time for Q2, Yahoo hit an all-time low, says Mahaney.
Yahoo's share of time spent was 9.7%. More worrisome than Google passing Yahoo is that Facebook is coming on strong. Facebook's share of time spent was 8.6% for Q2, which is up from 7.8% in Q1.
Looks like Yahoo's $100 million ad campaign isn't helping. Maybe adding Zynga games will?
Microsoft's head of U.S. sales Keith Lorizio tells Ad Age that Facebook and other social networks are driving down the price of online ads.
Social networks, with their massive inventory of page views, have much lower ad rates on a cost per thousand impressions (CPM) basis than the Internet at large. ComScore reports that Facebook and MySpace only get a $0.56 CPM on average, while the Internet at large gets $2.43.
Lorizio says, 'Social networks are going to be a challenge for everybody, as the sheer dominance of the impressions they're making flood the marketplace with inventory... And it's especially a challenge for every publisher, as they drive down CPMs.'
When Steve Jobs announced the iPhone in January, 2007, the collective (private) response from the mobile industry was, 'Oh, crap.' Rightfully so.
The iPhone blew the industry's existing smartphones out of the water, and forced everyone else to reinvent themselves or go bust. (See our feature, '10 ways the iPhone changed smartphones forever.')
But the most profound effect that Apple has had on the industry is how it has completely swallowed the lion's share of its profits, in a very short period of time, without even commanding much market share. This Goldman Sachs research chart, via the FT, shows just how quickly Apple became the profit leader.
Just as impressive: A second chart shows the other side to the story -- how Apple is doing all of this with just 3% estimated share of the handset market in 2010.
Taiwanese computer maker Acer posted another solid quarter of PC sales, according to new data from Gartner. The company has left Dell in the dust, and now it's gunning for HP, at least in unit sales.
Acer's growth is fuelled by the Asian and emerging markets. It has also successfully ridden the explosion in netbook demand. That's drying up now, though thanks to the iPad. (And Acer probably won't be able to make a tablet as nice as Apple's.)
One of the threats to Microsoft's Windows dominance is the idea that companies will increasingly give employees the option to buy Macs -- especially now that more business software is web-based and will work just as well on a Mac as on a Windows PC.
Apple obviously hasn't taken over the enterprise. But the enterprise is warming up to the Mac, according to a survey of IT managers conducted by research firm ITIC and Sunbelt Software.
Some 79% of respondents said their firms were likely to allow more users to deploy Macs as their enterprise desktops in 2010-2011, versus 19% who said they were not likely to allow more Macs.
Why did they say no? Click here to see those answers and more charts from this report.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.