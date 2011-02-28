CHARTS OF THE WEEK: The Utter Collapse Of Myspace

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Netflix shares took a pretty substantial tumble today on news that Amazon was jumping into the streaming video subscription business.
This is just round 1 in a long fight between the companies. For now, it's hard to envision Netflix subscribers quitting for Amazon, but in the long run Netflix is going to have to deal with a tough new foe.
If you're looking for a bull case for Netflix keep in mind it does one thing -- video rentals and streaming. It's not going to lose its only battle with out putting up a serious fight.
We knew MySpace was dying, but we didn't know it was this bad. MySpace had 45 million unique visitors in January, down from from 70 million the year prior, according to comScore data.
This is why MySpace is up for sale. Its turnaround plan just didn't work. Who might buy the social network? We think it would be an interesting cheap asset for Zynga to snatch up.
Total US tech R&D spending as a percentage of GDP is below where it was for much of the 1960s, according to Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker's analysis of USA Inc.
That's mostly because government spending on tech research is way down.
Right now, private investment is almost making up for it. That's nice, but remember: private investment maybe have given us Facebook and Garmin, but public sector investment gave us the Internet and GPS.
Meeker makes a strong case that more government investment in tech, education, and infrustracture, will be a key part of turning the USA around.
Apple had a banner year last year, posting absolutely crazy growth on a year over year basis, blowing away estimates.
Will it be able to do it again this year? Sort of.
Apple will be growing, but it won't be crazy in the opinion of Piper Jaffray's Gene Munster, who is admittedly a little bit conservative when it comes to Apple.
You can see the impressive rise of Apple's sales on a year over year basis below, and the relatively tepid growth he's forecasting. (Don't forget Apple didn't have full production of the iPad until the last quarter of 2010. It should be at full strength for all of 2011.)
