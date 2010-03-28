CHARTS OF THE WEEK: The Top 10 Tech Companies Have Cash Gushing Out Of Their Ears

Click to see the week’s charts as a slideshow →
Apple's retail strategy is paying off for the company. As it continues to open new stores around the world, its share of the PC market grows.
In a research report on Apple's prospects at conquering the Chinese market, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty produced the charts below detailing the correlation between Apple's market share and its retail expansion.
Correlation and causation aren't one in the same, as Philip Elmer DeWitt notes. The growing Mac sales could be due to other factors. Like, maybe people prefer them, as noted in the comments by our own Henry Blodget.
However, the charts below make a compelling case that Apple's growing retail footprint is helping it sell more and more Macs.
Apple's integrated hardware and software system make it the most valuable PC maker in the world, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.
Deutsche Bank assembled the revenue and operating profits of the top 10 PC makers in the world. It then charted which companies are capturing the greatest share of the pie to determine which PC maker is capturing the most value.
While Apple has just 7% of the share of revenue, it's grabbing 35% of the operating profit. Deutsche Bank attributes it to the strength of the Mac/MacBook lineup. Other companies are losing profit margins because they have to pay Microsoft for software.
Other interesting point: Apple, Dell and HP have 80% of the operating profit share on 40% of the revenue share.
Almost half of the people using Facebook or Twitter are hitting those sites first thing in the morning according to a new study from Retrevo.
Retrevo surveyed 1,000 people that used to Web and found 42% of their respondents are going to Twitter or Facebook first thing in the morning. Of that, about 15% of the respondents say it's how they get their news in the morning.
In the tech world, the rich companies are getting richer, while the rest of the pack is basically staying still.
Data from Capital IQ reveals the 10 tech companies with the most cash and equivalents listed on the S&P 500 have $210 billion, while the next 62 tech companies from the S&P have just $108 billion in total.
Further, as the WSJ notes, in the last two years the top 10 companies have broken away from the pack. The top 10 companies have added $68.7 billion over the last two years, while the next 62 companies have added just $9.7 billion.
Even after Microsoft links its Bing search engine up with Yahoo later this year, it still has a long way to go to catch Google. And that's why Bing will probably never become a highly profitable business for Microsoft.
Our Henry Blodget reports that Microsoft is building Bing with a cost structure designed to handle 40% to 50% of the U.S. search market -- primarily server and bandwidth expenses. But when it takes over Yahoo's search traffic later this year, Bing will only represent about 30% of the U.S. market, according to comScore. Worse, Bing's 'owned and operated' traffic -- which generates far more revenue per search than 'partner' searches on sites like Yahoo -- will be only about 12% of the market.
The good news for Microsoft is that Bing has been growing its share of the search market since launching almost a year ago. The bad news is that it's only really taking share from Yahoo. To become profitable, Bing will have to take significant market share from Google in the coming years. And we just don't see that happening.
Don't Miss: Bing, Revisited: Still Toast (But Slightly Less Burnt)
