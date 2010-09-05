CHARTS OF THE WEEK: The Rise And Fall Of Apple's iPod

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Surprise! UberTwitter Is The Most Popular Twitter Client
- The Death Of AOL Instant Messenger
- The Rise And Fall Of Apple’s iPod
- 1 In 5 YouTube Users Uploads A Video Each Month
- Watch Out Cable Companies! Live Streaming Popularity Up 600% For The Year
Remember when we thought Twitter was going to crush all the third party Twitter applications? Hasn't happened.
The most popular Twitter client going is UberTwitter for BlackBerry, according to a sampling of Twitter's API done by coder Ed Finkler.
Almost 9% of Tweets sent out each day come from UberTwitter. The next most popular is Tweetdeck at 5%. Twitter for BlackBerry comes in at 4%.
It's interesting that Twitter's official app for BlackBerry hasn't killed the upstart UberTwitter. And it's also interesting that while Tweetdeck gets the majority of attention from the tech press, it's not the most popular Twitter client.
BlackBerry Twitter clients are likely the most popular because BlackBerry is the most popular smartphone OS out there.
Once a huge, powerful brand, AOL's instant messenger is now in third place according to comScore. On the plus side for AOL, all the major IM platforms are losing users.
Of note, comScore couldn't break out usage for Google's GChat because it's buried inside Gmail. Anecdotally, we get the feeling that more people use GChat lately than AIM.
Apple's iPod line got refreshed today, with significant new upgrades to the flagship iPod touch and iPod nano.
While the iPod touch -- basically an iPhone without a wireless contract, as Steve Jobs said today -- is still a growth driver for Apple, the iPod business as a whole has pretty much stopped growing.
For a while, the iPod was Apple's big growth story. But now, it's the iPhone that's carrying Apple's portable gadget business. (And even the brand-new iPad was bigger than the iPod last quarter.)
Don't miss: The iPod's Amazing Evolution
While Google is trying its best to get more professional content on YouTube, the site is still first and foremost about user generated clips.
And while the vast majority of people using YouTube don't post their own clips, a pretty surprising amount of people do. According to TubeMogul, 1 in 5 YouTube users have uploaded a video to the site in the last month.
The world of web video is quickly evolving, and live video sites are benefiting. New data from comScore shows minutes spent on live streaming sites like UStream, Justin.tv, and Livestream are up 600% on a year over year basis.
In July users spent 1.5 billion minutes watching videos on those sites. It's still much smaller than recorded web video. YouTube alone served up well over 40 billion minutes worth of video in July. But, time spent watching YouTube only grew 68%.
This is potentially bad news for the cable companies. The more people get comfortable watching streams on the web, the less they need cable. Obviously, the fare offered up on these sites isn't on par with what you get on premium stations, but if they can ever hit on a winning formula for a show or channel, people will be ready to tune in.
Click here to see last week's charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Pay TV LOSES Customers For The First Time Ever
- How Long Before Facebook's Traffic Is Bigger Than Google?
- Apple's September Stock Bumps
- Kids Text Every Five Minutes When They're Awake
- Apple's App Store Dominated By Paid Apps, Google's By Free Apps
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.