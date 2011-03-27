CHARTS OF THE WEEK: The New York Times' Delusional Digital Pricing Scheme

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
- The New York Times’ Delusional Digital Pricing Scheme
- The Real Reason AT&T Is Buying T-Mobile
- Did Groupon Have A Terrible February?
- Look At How Much More Money colour Has Than Its Rivals
- Investors Run Away From RIM
The New York Times is about to roll out a payfence that charges users $35 every four weeks for all you can eat digital access. That means you can read the Times on your smartphone, tablet, and the web.
How does that compare to other digital media subscription services? Not very well. This chart from Michael DeGusta shows what a massive outlier the New York Times is when it comes to cross platform digital media subscriptions.
DeGusta thinks the Times' digital plan is 'delusional' and notes you could subscribe to the all-in digital plans of the Wall Street Journal, the Economist, and The Daily (not listed, but $39 per year) and still have $99 in your pocket instead of buying the all in New York Times digital plan.
Update and correction: The original version of this post said you could get a physical paper for $310 annually. That was based on a 50% introductory rate for home delivery to Brooklyn, which only lasts 12 weeks. The annual sub would actually come to $538, which is slightly more than the digital option.
AT&T has several good reasons to spend $39 billion to acquire T-Mobile. But the most important reason that AT&T needs more wireless spectrum -- the airwaves used to operate mobile services -- and T-Mobile has it.
Think your wireless service is bad now? Imagine how congested the network is going to be in a few years when there are even more smartphones in use, PLUS tens of millions of new devices sold each year that get connected to the cell network. These include tablets, netbooks, laptops, and more.
Groupon's U.S. sales collapsed in February according to data gathered by a TechCrunch source.
The source ran a program that collected data off Groupon's site to tabulate sales. The data might not be dollar for dollar accurate, but it could easily be accurate from a direction perspective.
Maybe this is part of the reason Groupon's president Rob Solomon just left the company?
After looking at Research In Motion's earnings and guidance, the market decided to run away from the company. The stock was slammed today, dropping 13% after co-CEO Jim Balsillie failed to impress on the company's earnings call.
