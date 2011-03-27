CHARTS OF THE WEEK: The New York Times' Delusional Digital Pricing Scheme

The New York Times is about to roll out a payfence that charges users $35 every four weeks for all you can eat digital access. That means you can read the Times on your smartphone, tablet, and the web.

How does that compare to other digital media subscription services? Not very well. This chart from Michael DeGusta shows what a massive outlier the New York Times is when it comes to cross platform digital media subscriptions.

DeGusta thinks the Times' digital plan is 'delusional' and notes you could subscribe to the all-in digital plans of the Wall Street Journal, the Economist, and The Daily (not listed, but $39 per year) and still have $99 in your pocket instead of buying the all in New York Times digital plan.

Update and correction: The original version of this post said you could get a physical paper for $310 annually. That was based on a 50% introductory rate for home delivery to Brooklyn, which only lasts 12 weeks. The annual sub would actually come to $538, which is slightly more than the digital option.