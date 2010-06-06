CHARTS OF THE WEEK: "The Most Bullish Signal About Investing In The Internet I Have Seen This Year"

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson calls this chart, from Google economist Hal Varian's presentation on newspaper economics, 'the most bullish signal about investing in the Internet that I have seen this year.'
Fred explained:
'This chart says is that over that past decade Internet has gone from nothing to 5% of all the ad spend in the US. If you include audio over the Internet (what radio becomes) and video over the Internet (what TV and cable become) in the Internet line, then I bet Internet will someday be over two-thirds of the ad spend.'
When Apple's market cap surged past Microsoft's last week, Steve Ballmer told reporters, 'I will make more profits and certainly there is no technology company in the planet which is as profitable as we are.'
For now, he's right. Apple's operating income is still trailing Microsoft. But, boy is it growing fast. In the most recent quarter, Apple reported operating income of $3.9 billion, while Microsoft reported $5.2 billion.
Microsoft has fresh batch of Windows and Office on the market, so it should be able to fend off Apple for a while. But it's a very real possibility that Apple's income could surge past Microsoft's in the new few years.
When Apple leapt past Microsoft in market cap, Steve Ballmer brushed it off saying, 'I am still pleased that 94 times out of a 100 somebody picks a Windows PC.'
That's true, but if you step back and look at the bigger picture, Microsoft only has 70% of the share of the two most important computing devices -- smartphones and PCs. If you look at estimates for smartphone and PC sales for 2011, Microsoft will only have 50% share of those devices.
Why combine smartphones with PCs? Because smartphone operating systems like the iPhone OS and Android are powering the next generation of computers -- tablets like the iPad.
And the iPad is the next version of the PC, according to Steve Ballmer. At D8 today, Ballmer said the iPad is the same as a PC, it just has a different form factor than what we've seen.
If this is true, then Ballmer is looking at a scenario where Microsoft is no longer the company people chose 94 times out of a 100 when they're looking for a new computing device.
(Of course, Windows licenses for PCs are still vastly more financially valuable to Microsoft than anything involving smartphones. But the smartphone market is growing much faster than PC market.)
In Netflix's awesome presentation on the future of its business, it forecasts DVD shipments peaking in the next three years. After that, it's another 20 years before DVDs die.
Lucky for Netflix, it has a kick-butt streaming service which is boosting its subscriber base. As the DVDs go away, the growth in streaming is going to sustain Netflix. (At least, that's the plan.)
