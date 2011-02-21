CHARTS OF THE WEEK: The Market For iPads Is Bigger Than You Think

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Time spent on Facebook is pretty big on the desktop, but it's downright obscene for mobile, according to data from comScore looking at UK users.
ComScore reports Facebook's 7.5 million unique mobile users spent 2.5 billion minutes on its site in December. The next closest competitor was Google with 9.5 million users spending a relatively paltry 702 minutes on its sites.
ComScore's UK data is unique because it has access to anonymized mobile web data through the county's five mobile operators.
Home usage of the PC is down 20% since 2008, according to this chart from a Morgan Stanley report examining the burgeoning tablet market.
What's changed in the last few years? The growth of the smartphones and tablets, says Morgan Stanley. As people use smartphones for more simple computing tasks like web surfing, they use traditional PCs less.
Morgan Stanley released a big report on the tablet market earlier this week. Its essential message -- the tablet market is going to be a lot bigger than anyone thinks.
In an optimistic case, Morgan Stanley thinks hardware makers will ship 100 million tablets in 2012, up from 16 million in 2010. Considering Apple has a lock on touch screen displays this is pretty good news for the Apple bulls.
Earlier this week we published a chart showing the utter collapse of music sales during the digital era.
One reader took issue with our chart, saying it didn't capture the full collapse of the business because it wasn't inflation adjusted. He produced the chart below saying, music sales are down 64% from their peak, not 45% as the other chart suggested.
For more on how this chart was produced, and other data on the music industry see: The REAL Death Of The Music Industry
