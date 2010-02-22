CHARTS OF THE WEEK: The Collapse Of Microsoft's Mobile Business

Check out this week’s charts below or click here to quickly flip through them →
- Yahoo Still King Of Display Advertising
- The Collapse Of Microsoft’s Mobile Business
- YouTube Still Can’t Put Ads On Most Of Its Videos
- Half Of Netflix Streaming Viewers Are Watching On Their TVs
- Nobody Wants To Pay For Entertainment Online
Yahoo is farming out its search business to Microsoft to focus on display advertising. That's probably the right idea, as Yahoo is still the largest display-ad publisher in the industry, by a considerable margin.
Yahoo delivered 521 billion ad impressions in the 12-month period ending last November, according to comScore, beating out Fox Interactive (including MySpace) at 368 billion and Facebook at 330 billion.
And things finally seem to be picking up: During Yahoo's Q4 earnings call, CEO Carol Bartz said display ad revenue grew 26% from Q3. That was the strongest sequential growth the company had seen since 2006.
To stay on top, Yahoo will have to keep traffic to its homepage portal strong -- which could mean a major upgrade to its Mail service -- and fend off rising players like Facebook and AOL.
Microsoft finally showed off its newest mobile platform this week, Windows Phone 7 Series, which is set to ship by the end of the year.
It actually looks pretty good, though success will depend on a lot of unknowns, ranging from device selection and pricing to app availability to carrier distribution. And it won't ship until December, which might as well be a decade away.
In any event, for Microsoft, the new product can't come soon enough. After an early lead in the U.S. smartphone war, Microsoft has lost much of its market share and almost all of its relevance, as BlackBerry maker Research In Motion and Apple's iPhone have taken over.
The chart below represents U.S. platform share, or installed base -- representing both existing devices and new sales during each period, not just new sales. ComScore, the source of the data, uses a poll methodology, and each period represents a 3-month rolling trend ending that month.
YouTube can still only put ads on less than half of its most popular videos, according to new data from video analytics firm TubeMogul.
Specifically, 42% of YouTube's top 100 daily most-viewed videos carry ads, according to TubeMogul. While that's up slightly from the year before -- when it was 37% -- this is still a relatively low percentage. (Of those ads, 94% are display, 5.53% are pre-roll and 0.9% are overlays, TubeMogul says.)
If YouTube is ever going to make a material contribution to Google's revenues, it's going to have to figure out how to get more ads on more videos. A few ways it's trying to do that is by increasing the amount of professional content on the site, and its Vevo partnership with the music industry.
Other finds from TubeMogul: 33% of the top videos are pirated, though that's less than the year before. User-generated content is down to 17%.
Half of Netflix's customers with high-speed Internet that are streaming movies are doing it on their television, according to new research from TDG Research.
TDG surveyed 450 people who were Netflix subscribers with a broadband connection, and found that two-thirds of those people are streaming movies from Netflix. Of that number, half are watching it on their televisions.
Credit Netflix's awesome gadget ecosystem for its streaming service. Users aren't simply running a cable from their laptops to their TVs. They're plugged into the various gadgets Netflix has partnered with, like the Xbox, Roku box, various Blu-ray players, Internet-connected TVs, and the Playstation 3.
New research from Nielsen reveals what types of entertainment people have paid for online, and what they're willing to pay for.
People have shown a willingness to pay for music, games and movies, but they're less thrilled with the idea of paying for news. We can add this to the heap of indicators that the New York Times paywall plan might be a folly.
The bigger picture here though is that the vast majority of people still don't pay for entertainment like movies, music and news online.
