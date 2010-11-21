CHARTS OF THE WEEK: The $50 Billion Online Ad Opportunity

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
What is the most important application on the iPad? According to our users, it's Safari. We had over 500 readers fill in a survey about how they use the iPad.
Below, you can see one result from our survey. Web browsing is the number use for the iPad, followed by email and social networking.
The online ad market is poised to grow by $50 billion as advertisers shift their money from offline to online, argues Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker.
Below, you can see her charting out why she thinks it's going to happen. She says the time spent on the web is 'out of whack' with the amount of money spent on online advertising.
Too much money is spent on print and TV. People spend more and more time online. Soon, the ad dollars will follow people to the web.
Facebook might be serving up more display ads than anyone else, but it's getting a pretty crummy rate for all of those impressions. As you can see in this chart from Mary Meeker's presentation on the state of the Internet, social networking gets the weakest CPM.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is being feted by Fortune Magazine as the businessperson of the year.
That's right, in the year when Steve Jobs arguably altered the computing paradigm forever with the iPad, Hastings is the man of the year.
Why? For one, Hastings successful guidance of his company from discs to streaming has never been clearer.
For another, check out the performance of Netflix's stock this year compared to Apple. It's grown nearly twice as much. Obviously, you shouldn't judge a company solely by its stock performance, but this is a pretty darn impressive chart.
How is Facebook getting so many talented employees?
Well, it's a cool product, it has pre-IPO stock, and it's small enough that an engineer feels like he or she can really make a difference at the company.
Of course, there might be another, more old fashioned reason too -- Cold hard cash. According to Glassdoor.com (via CNBC) Facebook is paying the highest base salary in the tech world on average for engineers. Even when factoring in bonuses, Facebook still pays the most.
Facebook's base salary is $110,500 on average for software engineers. Next closest is Cisco with $105,720. Google is fifth with $98,814. But, throw in the bonus and Google is second best paying.
This information runs contrary to what we've heard from a source familiar with Facebook who says the company is fairly strict about not paying high salaries. But, Glassdoor's information is based on at least 28 employees anonymously self-reporting data.
