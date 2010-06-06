CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Remember When Teenagers Used To Work Over Summer Vacations?

Like a rite of passage, when June begins and May ends, it's time for teenagers to get out of school and look for a summer job. Be it pizza place or camp or McDonalds, a job is key in both learning experience and cash reserves.

But this year, the job market for teens will become more congested and competitive. EconomPic points out that this could be the worst summer for jobs for teenagers since the Great Depression: '...while the unemployment rate among 16-17 year olds is 29.1% (from a 1980's peak of 27.1%), that rate is missing the fact that high school age kids quite simply are no longer bothering to look for jobs, thus are not counted in the unemployment rate.'

Thus the proper way to look at things is the percentage of of the employed population comprised of said age group, and when looking at it that way, you can see why there will be plenty of idle hands this summer.