CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Remember When Teenagers Used To Work Over Summer Vacations?

- Remember When Teenagers Used To Work Over Summer Vacations?
- This Canadian Real Estate Region Is Going Completely Nuts
- Why Europe Actually Got Really Lucky That Its Currency Hasn’t Collapsed More
- The Scariest Job Chart Ever Just Got Even Scarier
Like a rite of passage, when June begins and May ends, it's time for teenagers to get out of school and look for a summer job. Be it pizza place or camp or McDonalds, a job is key in both learning experience and cash reserves.
But this year, the job market for teens will become more congested and competitive. EconomPic points out that this could be the worst summer for jobs for teenagers since the Great Depression: '...while the unemployment rate among 16-17 year olds is 29.1% (from a 1980's peak of 27.1%), that rate is missing the fact that high school age kids quite simply are no longer bothering to look for jobs, thus are not counted in the unemployment rate.'
Thus the proper way to look at things is the percentage of of the employed population comprised of said age group, and when looking at it that way, you can see why there will be plenty of idle hands this summer.
Canadian real estate prices have been rising across the board, but some regions are going wild. The chart below comes from the Real Estate Board of Vancouver. Check out the price trend for single detached houses, the top line in red. Some houses appear to have almost tripled in value since 2000.
Let's hope for a soft landing, there's no way this trend can last.
Believe it or not, despite its recent weakness, the euro has remained remarkably strong for a currency in crisis. When nations experience financial crises their currencies normally collapse far more than the euro has, as shown in the Deutschebank chart below.
The U.S. got off quite easily as well:
Deutsche Bank:
'The US case is looking starkly different. Rather than depreciating when the crisis hit, the dollar appreciated significantly. Ironically, although US financial assets (subprime mortgage-backed securities) were at the root of the crisis, the US Treasury market remained the safe haven of choice for global investors, and the dollar appreciated as a result.'
The euro should be able to continue defying gravity, compared to most currencies during a crisis, as long as... A) It doesn't see a deterioration in its reserve currency status with central banks, and B) Sovereign debt concerns don't spread beyond Europe's 'PIIGS' periphery nations into core nations such as France or Germany.
We've dubbed this chart the 'Scariest Job Chart Ever,' as it shows how the decline in employment is WAY uglier than in past recessions.
Calculated Risk has updated it with the latest numbers from this morning, and now it looks even scarier.
Why?
Check out the two red lines at the bottom. The solid one includes Census hiring, while the dotted line doesn't include it.
What's clear is that while we still have a rebound including Census hiring, we're already flattening out on the dotted line. This is a shape not seen on the other lines. suggesting that the fall is extremely deep, and the recovery is shallow.
