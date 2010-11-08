CHARTS OF THE WEEK: (Still) The Scariest Jobs Chart Ever

One problem facing rare earth metal bulls is the fact that China is loosening its export restrictions. Another problem: Other countries have access to them; it will just take some time to rev up new minutes.

But the fundamental problem is: the name is a lie. Rare earth metals just aren't that. They're certainly less rare than gold. Most are about as rare as lead.

So, basically, it's just a matter of extracting them from the ground, and when that starts to happen, the excitement over them will surely fade.