CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Pay TV LOSES Customers For The First Time Ever

The recession is finally taking its toll on the subscription television market.
SNL Kagan, which tracks trends in the U.S. multichannel market -- cable, telcos, satellite, etc. -- says the market had its 'worst performance on record' in the second quarter of this year. Pay TV subscribers hit 100.1 million in Q2, down from 100.4 million in Q1.
Is the growing library of video available on the Internet finally starting to erode cable's stranglehold on the market? Unlikely, says SNL Kagan analyst Mariam Rondeli, in a release. It's the recession, and the weak housing market, that are finally slowing cable companies.
But, the risk for cable companies is that once the economy bounces back, consumers will realise they don't need cable. They might get accustomed to whatever offerings are on the web and never return. Especially if Apple's forthcoming iTV gadget is any good.
Facebook will become the most popular site on the Internet, toppling Google.com, unless something drastic happens in the next few years.
Jacques Mattheij, a programmer and sometime blogger, thinks Facebook could be more popular in the next year and a half. He plotted out the growth of the two sites using Compete and Alexa.
We asked ComScore for the same data, so we could track it out ourselves. The trend holds, but it doesn't look like it's going to happen as soon. Unless Facebook gets a massive growth spurt, Google will be the most popular site on a monthly basis for a few more years.
Apple has another 'special event' lined up for September. All signs point towards Apple refreshing its iPod line. Less certain is whether Apple introduces a new Apple TV.
Regardless of whether we get an iTV or not, Piper Jaffray's Apple analyst, Gene Munster suggests Apple's stock will rise. In a note (via Philip Elmer-DeWitt) Munster says, 'While not an indication of future performance, shares of AAPL have increased, on average, 12% in Sept. over the last five years (excluding 2008 when the market saw widespread declines).'
How long until schools are organising D.A.R.E.-like anti-addiction programs to get kids off texting?
American kids under 18 send and receive roughly 2,800 texts per month, according to Nielsen, or about 93 per day. Assuming 7 hours of sleep per night, on average, that's about 5.5 per hour spent awake, or one every 10 minutes or so. In the next two age brackets, text-message usage falls by more than half each.
But it's people ages 18-24 who talk the most on their mobile phones, according to Nielsen, averaging 981 minutes per month. These are probably the people most likely to not have landline phones, so this also makes sense.
A few more tidbits from Nielsen: African-Americans use the most voice minutes -- more than 1,300 per month, on average, versus 826 for Hispanics, 692 for Asians/Pacific Islanders, and 647 for whites; and they also text the most -- 780 per month, versus 767 for Hispanics, 566 for whites, and 384 for Asians/Pacific Islanders.
And women talk 22% more per month than men, on average, and send roughly 35% more text messages per month than men do. But that shouldn't surprise anyone.
Are iPhone owners more willing to pay for applications than Android owners? Or are Android developers just more interested in giving away their apps?
Something's going on with these two app markets which have completely different make ups, according to Royal Pingdom. Pingdom surveyed the App Store and the Android Market and discovered that only 30% of the apps in Apple's store are free, while 65% of the apps in the Android Market are free.
Why the disparity? Pingdom speculates that maybe more Google developers are just hobbyists or tinkers who can get their app in store because they don't have to deal with Apple's gate keepers. Another important factor, Google only supports paid apps in 13 countries.
It's also much easier to install pirated software on Android phones than it is Apple phones. So perhaps this pushes down sales.
Maybe it's just cultural? Google gives away Android. Apple does not.
