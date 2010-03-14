CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Only A Matter Of Time Until Apple's Market Cap Is Bigger Than Microsoft

Or click for each individually:
- Apple Is Armed To The Teeth With Patents Compared To Google, HTC
- Apple’s Market Cap Shoots Past $200 Billion, Closes In On Microsoft
- Fox Is The Most Pirated Network On YouTube
- Research In Motion Has Done A Great Job Defending Its Turf
- Xbox Wins A Small Battle In The Console Wars
Apple has significantly more patents in its arsenal than either Google or Taiwan-based mobile phone maker HTC, Fortune's Philip Elmer-DeWitt notes, via this chart from Deutsche Bank's Chris Whitmore. Apple is suing HTC for violating some 20 patents -- many in reference to Google's Android operating system, which HTC uses.
Between 2004 and 2007, when Apple was preparing the iPhone, it filed 507 patents, while Google filed just 67, and HTC filed none, according to the chart.
Filing for patents isn't the same as being awarded a patent, but it certainly shows that Apple has been more aggressive in terms of investing and innovating in technology -- or at least in seeking patent credit for its work. (And of course, many of Apple's patent filings were for work on other products; not just mobile stuff.)
Most important for Google and HTC: As Philip writes, 'they represent the ammunition each company's lawyers will bring with them when the battle is joined.'
Apple's stock continued its big upward march today, closing at an all-time high price of $219, pushing Apple's market capitalisation to $202 billion.
Today is the first time it has cracked the $200 billion mark.
When we last looked at Apple's market cap in November, it was at $182 billion. At that time, rival Microsoft's market cap was $261 billion. Today, Microsoft's market cap is $253 billion.
Unless Microsoft manages a miracle and produces an unprecedented run of amazing growth-driving products, the only question is when -- not if -- Apple's market cap will surge ahead.
Fox is the most pirated broadcast network on YouTube, according to new data from TubeMogul.
Fox gained the top spot thanks to the popularity of 'Glee' and 'American Idol,' as well as a hands-off approach to pulling down clips. The numbers below are based on the top 10 primetime network shows.
When Apple's iPhone hit the market, it looked like it was only a matter of time before Apple ate BlackBerry maker RIM's lunch. While that could still be case, RIM has done a great job defending its turf to this point.
The newest data from comScore's mobile subscriber report shows RIM's slow but steady ascent over the past two years as the U.S. smartphone leader. Note that comScore data is based on user surveys, and reflects subscriber base -- not simply market share of a specific quarter's sales.
How is RIM doing it? It started by being very popular with businesses, and it gradually shifted its focus to consumers. Verizon, the top U.S. carrier, has been promoting the heck out of it, including several buy-one, get-one promotions. And generally lower prices have made the BlackBerry Curve and Pearl very popular phones among mobile Web users and also people who just want a phone that's good for text messaging.
While RIM has performed admirably to date, there are challenges ahead. For instance, it's hard to see BlackBerry hanging on to such a strong lead for the next five years, unless it can improve its mobile software -- especially the Web browser -- and start competing better with Apple and Google in the mobile apps arena. (Yes, RIM has an app store, but it's pretty lousy.) And if Apple starts selling the iPhone at more carriers, that could be more trouble for RIM.
For the first time in two years, Microsoft's Xbox won a monthly battle in the U.S. game console wars. Microsoft sold 422,000 Xboxs in February, while Nintendo only sold 398,000 Wiis, according to NPD Group.
The last time Microsoft outsold Nintendo in the U.S. was in September 2007. Between then and now, Nintendo has sold 24 million Wiis, while Microsoft has sold just 13.2 million Xboxs.
While February was a nice victory for Microsoft, it could be short lived. Edward Williams of BMO Capital says in a note for clients, 'limited supply negatively affected the hardware unit sell through' for the Wii.
