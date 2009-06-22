CHARTS OF THE WEEK: MySpace's User Engagement Stinks, Broadband Thriving

In case you missed them, here’s this week’s CHART OF THE DAY highlights.
- CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone App And Kindle Stores Are Bigger Than YouTube
- CHART OF THE DAY: MySpace’s ‘Horrendous’ User Engagement
- CHART OF THE DAY: Broadband Thriving Despite Economic Collapse
- CHART OF THE DAY: Why Investing In The Internet Is Like Investing In The Cement Business
Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.