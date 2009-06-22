CHARTS OF THE WEEK: MySpace's User Engagement Stinks, Broadband Thriving

In case you missed them, here’s this week’s CHART OF THE DAY highlights.

CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone App And Kindle Stores Are Bigger Than YouTube

CHART OF THE DAY: MySpace’s ‘Horrendous’ User Engagement

CHART OF THE DAY: Broadband Thriving Despite Economic Collapse

CHART OF THE DAY: Why Investing In The Internet Is Like Investing In The Cement Business

