CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Microsoft Spends Eight Times As Much As Apple On R&D

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Apple Closes In On Microsoft’s Market Cap
- Microsoft Spends Eight Times As Much On R&D Than Apple
- Yahoo’s Engagement Falls Of A Cliff
- The Half Life Of A YouTube Video Is 6 Days
- How Google Invests Its Cash
We made this chart on Monday. At that time Apple was still $5 billion behind Microsoft in the market cap race. By the close on Friday, Apple was up $8 billion on Microsoft. Welcome to the new world.
Here's the original post: How many weeks until Apple's market cap is bigger than Microsoft's?
Apple's market cap is now just $5 billion away from catching Microsoft. As of this writing, Apple's market cap is $228 billion, while Microsoft is just $233 billion.
We last took a look at the two companies' market caps in March. At that point, Microsoft was at $253 billion and Apple was at $202 billion.
Microsoft has lost $20 billion in market cap in the last three months! What's the cause? The market is slowing down generally, but investors aren't seeing much to be excited about coming out of Microsoft.
Apple has done an incredible job growing while remaining fiscally disciplined, SAI contributor Steve Cheney wrote in a post we published yesterday. One of data points Steve used to bolster his case is Apple's low R&D spending as compared to its rivals.
We've charted it out, and as you can see, Apple's R&D spend is the second smallest in the land of tech giants.
Yahoo's engagement, as measured by average minutes on the site per visitor, has been tanking over the last year, according to data from comScore.
CEO Carol Bartz is aware of the trend, and she's trying to fix it. She told investors today Yahoo acquired Associated Content after an trial partnership between the two companies increased engagement.
She also announced a partnership with Zynga, the company that produces the massively popular social games that were previously only on Facebook. Yahoo users will be able to play popular games like FishVille, FarmVille, and Mafia Wars on Yahoo.
Zynga says it has 35 million users playing its games every day. That's a lot of time being spent building fake farms. Carol Bartz is hoping some of those fake farmers hang out on Yahoo.
A video on YouTube gets 50% of its views in the first 6 days it is on the site, according to data from analytics firm TubeMogul. After 20 days, a YouTube video has had 75% of its total views.
That's a really short life span for YouTube videos, and it's probably getting shorter. In 2008, it took 14 days for a video to get 50% of its views and 44 days to get 75% of its views.
Why? In the last two years, YouTube has improved its user interface, which helps videos get seen early on. Also, the world has gotten more adept at embedding and sharing videos in real-time via Twitter and Facebook. (And there's probably more video to choose from.)
What's this mean for publishers? For one thing, publishers should have advertising/monetization schemes ready to go for their videos right when they're published, because the hits come early.
It also means companies should be actively uploading videos to YouTube, says David Burch, a rep at TubeMogul. He notes that major companies like the NBA have been good at getting clips on YouTube quickly. If they didn't act fast, then they could miss an opportunity to get eyeballs.
Google (GOOG) has an astounding $26 billion in cash. Brent Callinicos is the guy responsible for investing it.
Brent runs a 30-person trading operation at Google and is developing a more agressive trading strategy by the day, reports Douglas MacMillan at Bloomberg BusinessWeek.
Lately, Brent has begun moving away from a cautious cash management strategy towards more higher risk/return investments. He's specifically targeting corportate debt ($4.9 billion), agency residential mortgage-backed securities ($3.3 billion) and foreign government bonds ($332 million.)
Click here to see last weeks charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Here's How Much Tech Companies Are Spending On Lobbying
- Huffington Post Takes Over The World
- In Case You Were Wondering Where Adobe's Revenue Comes From (Hint: Not Flash)
- Google Is Activating 100,000 Android-Based Phones Daily
- Here's Why Wireless Carriers Are Hosed
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.