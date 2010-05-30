CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Microsoft Spends Eight Times As Much As Apple On R&D

We made this chart on Monday. At that time Apple was still $5 billion behind Microsoft in the market cap race. By the close on Friday, Apple was up $8 billion on Microsoft. Welcome to the new world.

Here's the original post: How many weeks until Apple's market cap is bigger than Microsoft's?

Apple's market cap is now just $5 billion away from catching Microsoft. As of this writing, Apple's market cap is $228 billion, while Microsoft is just $233 billion.

We last took a look at the two companies' market caps in March. At that point, Microsoft was at $253 billion and Apple was at $202 billion.

Microsoft has lost $20 billion in market cap in the last three months! What's the cause? The market is slowing down generally, but investors aren't seeing much to be excited about coming out of Microsoft.