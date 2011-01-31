CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Microsoft Burns ANOTHER $543 Million Online

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
The 10 Billion Reasons Wall Street Is Lining Up To Do Groupon's IPO
Yahoo's Revenue Fell Off A Cliff In The Financial Crisis, And Hasn't Bounced Back
The Number One Thing Android Tablets Need To Beat The iPad
Microsoft Incinerates ANOTHER $543 Million Online
Microsoft Xbox No Longer A Money Pit, Now Making A Billion Annually
Curious about why Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is flying to Chicago to woo Groupon and win its IPO? This chart should help.
Needham & Company analysts Mark May and Kevin Allen projected the revenues for the local daily deal market for the next five years. As you can see, they're very bullish.
Even these bullish projections are probably coming up short. We've heard late last year Groupon was on a $2 billion annual revenue run rate, and Needham thinks it's only 60-65% of the market.
(What's funny about this chart is that it looks exactly like a joke chart Andrew Mason drew on a napkin when Groupon, then called 'The Point', picked up a round of funding.)
Carol Bartz has been at the helm of the Yahoo for two years now, and the company's top line has yet to significantly move.
Don't expect that to change when Yahoo reports earnings tonight. Wall Street analysts are predicting another tepid quarter.
What will it take for Android tablets to beat the iPad? A really good price.
That's the opinion of 1,529 developers polled by IDC. They think the price is more important than Google's forthcoming Android 3.0 operating system.
The lower the price, the more people likely to buy the tablet. The more people with a tablet, the more people to download apps. So, from a developer perspective, it makes sense.
Don't Miss: Big Screenshots Of Android 3.0, Google's Tablet OS
Every quarter Microsoft reports earnings, and every quarter it reports a massive loss in its online operations. Today it reported a $543 million loss for its December quarter.
This gives Microsoft a trailing-four-quarter loss of $2.5 billion. That's simply astounding. We've asked it before, and we'll ask it again: Has any company lost as much money online as Microsoft?
While Microsoft's online division remains a money pit, the gaming division is starting to make a lot of money for Microsoft. Last night the company reported $679 million in operating income giving it a trailing-four-quarter profit just over $1 billion.
Considering the company lost money for years on the Xbox (we're only showing part of the money burn), this is great news for shareholders, and it provides a sliver of a reason for optimism about the online division. Maybe it too will get turned around some day.
