CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Mark Hurd Killed What Was Sacred At HP

Dell plans to spend $1.15 billion in cash on data storage company 3PAR. Why? Dell must diversify its business.
As you can see in the chart below, Dell still gets 72% of its revenue from desktop PCs, laptops, and printers and monitors. Revenue from those divisions has been flat for the last five years, as HP and Acer have grown in popularity, taking Dell's sales.
To hedge against the softening PC market, Dell is diversifying by getting into data and services. Each of those parts of its business have seen modest growth in the last five years.
Despite the growth, Dell's services and storage business was $4.2 billion last quarter, less than 30% of its total revenue.
For comparison, HP generated $13.3 billion in sales from services and storage, or approximately 42% of its revenue, in its most recent quarter. Dell's services business accounts for 13% of its sales, versus 27% for HP.
The firing of Mark Hurd is still something of a mystery. He wasn't fired for sexual harassment, and it's hard to believe he was fired for falsifying a few expense reports.
Basically, it looks like Hurd was tossed because HP's board, and its employees, all hated him. This idea was most thoroughly reported and discussed by Joe Nocera in the New York Times.
In Nocera's article, he says one reason longtime HP employees hate Hurd is that he shredded the R&D budget to save money. At HP, R&D was considered 'sacred.' One former HP engineer told Nocera HP's cost cutting in the R&D department is, 'why H.P. had no response to the iPad.
Cut your landline cord and use wireless as your main form of phone communication? You're hardly alone.
Almost 30% of U.S. households have cut the cord, up from about 25% a year ago, via a Citi Investment Research report by analyst Jason Bazinet.
Over the past nine quarters, so-called 'wireless substitution' has accelerated, with more than 1% of households cutting the cord every quarter, or 5% per year, Bazinet writes.
That's bad news for the big U.S. telcos like AT&T and Verizon, but it's also positive for the big U.S. wireless companies, like... AT&T and Verizon.
Look At How Amazing Microsoft's First Six Years As A Public Company Were Compared To Apple's Or Google's
Today marks the six year anniversary of Google's IPO. How do Google's first six years as a public company stack up against tech giants Apple and Microsoft?
As you can see below, Microsoft's stock was an amazing rocket in its first six years. Apple's was not, doing slightly worse than Google's.
Obviously, there's caveats when comparing stock prices. When Google went public, it was a more mature business than when Microsoft went public.
As an aside, it's worth noting that on Google's six year anniversary of being public, the only thing the tech world cares about is Facebook Places. Sort of an omen, no?
Yahoo may buy a 'considerable' stake in Hulu if the company hits the public markets in the fall, says Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jordan Rohan (via Bloomberg.)
Rohan says Yahoo would be able to cross sell its ads with Hulu inventory, turning itself into a 'must-buy' destination for advertisers. With Yahoo's push towards premium original content, and video, a tie up between the companies makes sense.
We can think of another reason Yahoo would want a piece of Hulu, if not the whole thing. Time spent on Yahoo keeps sinking, while time spent on Hulu keeps rising. Owning Hulu could help Yahoo reverse the trend.
Could Yahoo buy Hulu outright? Hulu thinks it's worth $2 billion. Yahoo has $2.8 billion in cash and short term investments. It would have to blow out almost all its money to get the site, so probably not worth it. Plus, all the content companies might cut ties with Hulu once Yahoo owned it, making it a much less attractive property.
If Yahoo buys or invests in Hulu at all, it should try to get 5 year commitments from NBC, ABC, and FOX.
