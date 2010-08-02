CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Why The Public Hates Corporate America Right Now

See this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Americans Have A Serious Household Net Worth Problem
- The Housing Market Is Ugly EVERYWHERE
- Why The Public Hates Corporate America Right Now
- Welcome To 8 Months Of Jobless Stagnation
- A Few More Quarters Like This, And Growth Will Be Finished
The state of U.S. household net worth is dismal, as this chart (via The Big Picture) shows, with the country falling back to levels last seen in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
This collapse happened once prior, after the deflation of the dot com bubble. But now, as a result of the housing bubble collapsing, household net worth has fallen even lower.
The rebound after the dot com collapse was dramatic. The rise from 2009 lows has been less pronounced, with it clearly slowing in 2010.
We are only back to levels first reached in the early 1990s.
Today, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index numbers were released and Las Vegas was the only city that showed a decline in values, falling 0.5%.
But that exclusivity belies the reality that many markets across the U.S. are not performing well. Charlotte continues to not show an improving year-over-year trend, according to Deutsche Bank. That could be a result of layoffs from two of the city's biggest employers, Wachovia and Bank of America.
But many other U.S. cities are also not experiencing the growth they'd hope for, with Detroit a notable depressing site.
We pointed out yesterday that earnings in Q2 for major corporations would be likely to upset the public more than please them, as unemployment remains a serious issue.
This chart shows exactly why the public might be upset. As the number of jobs in the U.S. have continued to decline, profits have soared above pre-recession levels.
This chart, via Calculated Risk, couldn't be more clear.
We're now on 8 months of absolute stagnation on the weekly jobless claims number, continuing today with the another report above 450K.
This morning's GDP report confirmed a sharp slowdown from the blistering growth in Q4 '09 and Q1'10.
This look back through recent quarters, published by White House economist Christina Romer, offers a nice visualisation of where we might be going.
Suffice to say, a few more quarters like this, and that bar will be negative again. This is what keeps James Bullard up at night.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.