CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Why The Public Hates Corporate America Right Now

The state of U.S. household net worth is dismal, as this chart (via The Big Picture) shows, with the country falling back to levels last seen in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

This collapse happened once prior, after the deflation of the dot com bubble. But now, as a result of the housing bubble collapsing, household net worth has fallen even lower.

The rebound after the dot com collapse was dramatic. The rise from 2009 lows has been less pronounced, with it clearly slowing in 2010.

We are only back to levels first reached in the early 1990s.

From The Big Picture.