CHARTS OF THE WEEK: iPhone Owners Download Twice As Many Paid Apps As Android Owners

Talk of Barry Diller dumping Ask.com is being kicked up again. Today, it's coming from Claire Atkinson at the New York Post.
Sure Ask is an also-ran in the world of search, but its part of IAC's search division which provides more than half of IAC's revenue, and the most operating income of any division by far.
IAC won't say how important Ask is to the search division. A company rep told us it was a fraction of the search group. (The NY Post says it's 'more than half.')
In the long run, Ask is a loser. If Diller can sell it now and put that money towards something for the future, it makes sense. If Ask isn't key to search revenue, it makes even more sense.
When the iPad was first announced by Apple, ad people moaned that without Flash many websites would lose a valuable source of revenue.
Ian Schafer, CEO of marketing agency Deep Focus, wrote 'ads are almost 100% rendered in Adobe's Flash.' Because Apple wouldn't support Flash, it would be screwing web publishers.
Turns out that's not exactly true. New data from comScore reveals that just 40% of ads on the web are based on Flash or Rich Media. Plain old images in the form of jpegs are just as popular. And those jpegs show up anywhere.
Apple iPhone owners are downloading almost twice as many paid applications as Google Android users, according to data from Google's mobile ad company AdMob. AdMob included this chart in its monthly mobile stats report.
AdMob doesn't provide any explanation for this phenomenon, so here are our guesses:
- iTunes has a smooth purchasing/payment process. Google's marketplace might not be as good.
- iTunes does a good job of highlighting popular paid apps. Android isn't as good at that.
- There are probably more paid apps on a relative basis for iPhone than Android.
- The iPhone is positioned as a premium phone. Verizon offers some Android phones for free, same with T-Mobile. If you get your phone for free, you might be less willing to spend for applications. (Or be the type of users who buys paid apps.)
More venture-backed companies have had IPOs this year than there were in the last two years combined.
That's a great news for startups hoping to build lasting companies and the venture capitalists that are investing in them.
The bad news is that the market has not been kind to these newly public companies. Scott Austin at the WSJ notes that only six of this year's venture backed IPOs are above their first day of trading.
The enthusiasm ginned up for Tesla's stock during its first day on the market has waned. After reaching almost $30, Tesla is fading fast. It's down 32% from the high, as investors sell off.
This isn't really a surprise. Jim Cramer recommended investors buy the stock at the IPO, let it rise, then sell it off. Tesla's long term prospects are shaky at best.
The good news: If you bought Tesla stock when it first hit the market, you're doing better than the broader market.
