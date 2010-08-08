CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Here's What People Love And Hate About The iPhone 4

Research In Motion is set to unveil a new phone and updated operating system tomorrow. It'd better be a home run. Actually, it'd better be a miracle.

According to Nielsen research, 58% of RIM's users plan on abandoning the platform. Of those, about half are eyeing the iPhone, and most of the rest are looking at Android.

RIM has seen charts like this in the past. But this time it's different. For the first time ever, more Android-based phones were sold in the last quarter than RIM phones in the U.S.

If RIM can't pull off a miracle tomorrow, it's toast. Sure, it'll still sell millions more BlackBerries for the foreseeable future. But it'll be stuck at the low-margin, low-end of the smartphone industry, where it doesn't want to be.