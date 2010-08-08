CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Here's What People Love And Hate About The iPhone 4

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Research In Motion is set to unveil a new phone and updated operating system tomorrow. It'd better be a home run. Actually, it'd better be a miracle.
According to Nielsen research, 58% of RIM's users plan on abandoning the platform. Of those, about half are eyeing the iPhone, and most of the rest are looking at Android.
RIM has seen charts like this in the past. But this time it's different. For the first time ever, more Android-based phones were sold in the last quarter than RIM phones in the U.S.
If RIM can't pull off a miracle tomorrow, it's toast. Sure, it'll still sell millions more BlackBerries for the foreseeable future. But it'll be stuck at the low-margin, low-end of the smartphone industry, where it doesn't want to be.
Amazon's Web Services business could be a billion dollar business in the next three years, if its growth continues on pace.
UBS analyst Brian Pitz says Amazon's web services will kick in $500 million in revenue this year, and $750 million next year. After that, it's reasonable to assume it becomes a billion dollar business.
The chart below show's Amazon Web Services as a part of Amazon's 'other' section of its business.
Not bad for a little side business, but it's still peanuts for Amazon's overall business. Pitz estimates net revenue of $44 billion in 2011 for Amazon.
Still, Pitz gives the Web Services business a valuation of $3.4-$3.8 billion. If it continues growing, it could be a nice little business for Amazon to spin out some day.
What do people love and hate about their new iPhone 4 phones? ChangeWave Research asked, and found out...
The best-liked feature is the new 'retina display,' which 49% of people surveyed said they 'liked best.' The camera, touch UI, ease of use, and quasi-multitasking features were also popular. Apple's new 'FaceTime' video chat was lower on the list.
The most-disliked features were -- surprise, surprise -- related to AT&T, the iPhone's exclusive network. Many people complained about the requirement to use AT&T; others complained about the quality of AT&T's network. People also complained about the iPhone 4's antenna issues and excessive dropped calls.
Amusingly, battery life -- which has remarkably improved on the iPhone 4 -- was a 'like best' for 20% of people, and 'dislike most' for 15% of people. (ChangeWave allows survey-takers to pick up to three responses per question, which is why the percentages add up to more than 100%.)
Today's chart is the (seemingly) never ending decline of AOL's revenue. As the company's subscription business continues to dry up, the sales will follow, so this isn't too shocking for close observers of the company.
Regardless, this chart is scary looking. The best AOL can hope for is to see the line flatten in the next few years. And then years after that, maybe it will pick up again.
Here's a weird wrinkle for you. IAC's stock is up just about as much as Apple's year to date, while the rest of the major tech stocks are all flat or down for the year.
Apple we get. It's introduced the iPad which is a hit. It also has the iPhone 4, which is selling well. IAC is a bit of mystery. Any ideas?
