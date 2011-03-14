CHARTS OF THE WEEK: All Those iPad Competitors Are Toast

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- AOL Stock Hits All-Time Low As HuffPo Deal Closes
- Foursquare Users Doubled Since Facebook Launched Places
- Google Is Closing The Gap On Apple’s App Store
- iPad Competition Is Toast
- AOL Has Had Layoffs For 11 Straight Years
AOL investors are apparently not crazy about the company's big bet on Arianna Huffington and the Huffington Post. And the lack of any momentum showing the company's turnaround is in good shape.
On the day the $315 million deal closed, shares dropped 4% to $19.26, hitting an all-time low of $19.22 on the way. AOL shares are down almost 20% since recent peaks in January, and are down about one-third from their 52-week high last April.
Of course, a lot has happened since then: AOL CEO Tim Armstrong warned that the company's ad business would perform worse than anticipated, there have been re-orgs as executives have come and gone, and the company has made a couple high-profile acquisitions in TechCrunch and HuffPo.
When Facebook rolled out its 'Places' checkin product it was easy to think that it would flatten Foursquare. So far it just hasn't happened. Today Foursquare announced it has 7.5 million users, which is up from 3 million when Places launched.
How did Foursquare fend off this attack, and what can other startups learn? Foursquare is doing one thing and doing it well. It is the checkin application. While Facebook probably has more people using Places overall, Foursquare can still attract new users because of its focus on checkins.
We thought for sure Android's Market for apps would have blown past, or at least caught up to Apple's iPhone App Store by now, but a look at the most recent numbers show it still has some work to do.
Apple has 350,000 apps in its App Store to Android's 250,000. However, the rate at which apps are coming into Android's store is faster than Apple's App Store. In the next few months we expect the stores to be equal.
ChangeWave Research just put out a new report on consumer interest in tablets, and surprise, surprise, the iPad is the number one by a mile.
82% of the 3,091 consumers ChangeWave polled say they want an iPad. The second most interesting competitor? OTHER. Not the Xoom, not the Galaxy Tab, not the Playbook, but something else. Yikes!
At the time ChangeWave did this survey, the Xoom wasn't out, but it had been announced. Maybe some marketing from Motorola will help?
AOL laid off around 900 people yesterday. And undoubtedly, it was brutal for those people, and for their friends at AOL.
Sadly though this is part of the AOL way. For 11 years running the company has had layoffs. Sometimes the layoffs are big, sometimes they're small, but they're pretty much endless.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.